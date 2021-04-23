Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speak at the White House in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: The Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington
1 / 2

Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speak at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will roll out a plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, including the largest-ever increase in levies on investment gains, to fund about $1 trillion in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education and paid leave for workers, sources familiar with the proposal said.

The plan is part of the White House's push for a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax system to make rich people and big companies pay more and help foot the bill for Biden's ambitious economic agenda. The proposal calls for increasing the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, the sources said this week. It would also nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million.

That would be the highest tax rate on investment gains, which are mostly paid by the wealthiest Americans, since the 1920s. The rate has not exceeded 33.8% in the post-World War Two era.

News of the proposal - which was a staple of Biden's presidential campaign platform - triggered sharp declines on Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 index down 1% in early afternoon, its steepest drop in more than a month.

Any such hike would need to go through Congress, where Biden's Democratic Party holds narrow majorities and is unlikely to win support from Republicans. It is also unclear if it would have the unanimous backing of congressional Democrats, which would be essential in the Senate where each party holds 50 seats.

"If it had a chance of passing, we'd be down 2,000 points," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC, referring to stock market indexes.

Sources said details would be released next week before Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday. Details of the plan may change in coming days. White House officials are debating other possible tax increases that could ultimately be included such as capping deductions for wealthy taxpayers or increasing the estate tax, sources told Reuters.

Biden has promised not to raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000.

Tax details related to the plan, which has been in the works for months, were first reported by the New York Times on Thursday morning.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president would discuss his "American Families Plan" during his speech to Congress but declined to comment on any details.

She said the administration had not yet finalized funding plans but stressed Biden's determination to make the wealthy and companies pay for new programs.

"His view is that that should be on the backs ... of the wealthiest Americans who can afford it and corporations and businesses who can afford it," Psaki said.

She said Biden and his economic team did not believe the measures would have a negative impact on investment in the United States.

Yields on Treasuries, which move in the opposite direction to their price, fell to the day's low.

CAPITAL GAINS

Biden's new plan, likely to generate about $1 trillion, comes after a $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal that has already run into stiff opposition from Republicans. They generally support funding infrastructure projects but oppose Biden's inclusion of priorities like expanding eldercare and asking corporate America to pay the tab.

Tax hikes on the wealthy could harden Republicans' resistance against Biden's latest "human" infrastructure plan, forcing Democrats to consider pushing it - or least some of the measures - through Congress using a party-line budget vote known as reconciliation.

Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia who wields outsize power due to the party's slim majority, said recently said he was wary of expanding the use of reconciliation.

Biden's proposal should be viewed as an aggressive negotiating tactic, said Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager and equity strategist at Federated Hermes.

"You should expect that you will get at least initially the biggest, baddest, most progressive policy proposals with the understanding that they won't get everything they want but define the scope of the negotiation. Maybe Biden doesn’t get 39%, he will get 29%" tax rate, he said.

Wealthy Americans could face an overall federal capital gains tax rate of 43.4% including the 3.8% net investment tax on individuals with income of $200,000 or more ($250,000 married filing jointly). The latter helps fund the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

Currently, those earning more than $200,000 pay a capital gains rate of about 23.8% including the Obamacare net investment tax instituted as part of that law. For tax year 2021, the top marginal tax rate remains 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $523,600 and $628,300 for married couples filing jointly.

Erica York, an economist at the Tax Foundation, said the proposal would put U.S. capital gains taxes at the top of the global charts. Average capital gains taxes in Europe are around 19.3%, and the highest rate there is in Denmark, which collects 42%. France and Finland charge 34%.

For residents of some states and cities that assess their own capital gains levy, Biden's plan would push the total capital gains rate to more than 50%, York said. The rate would rise to 56.7% in California, 68.2% in New York City and 57.3% in Portland, Oregon, York said.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, David Lawder, David Randall and Herbert Lash; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • QUOTES 3-Biden to propose hike in capital gains taxes - sources

    Stocks on Wall Street were thrown into reverse on Thursday on reports that U.S. President Joe Biden will propose hiking taxes on the wealthy, including capital gains taxes. According to sources familiar with the plan, Biden next week will announce he wants the hikes in order pay for major investments in childcare, universal pre-kindergarten education, and paid leave for workers. The proposals will include raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, and nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, according to the sources.

  • ‘We lost a fearless, giant advocate.’ Congress pays tribute to Alcee Hastings

    Alcee Hastings had one request for his memorial service on Capitol Hill — a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” — his favorite song and an apt metaphor for his long, distinguished career as a civil rights activist and Florida’s longest-serving member of Congress.

  • Bristol Myers To Build First Cell Therapy Factory In Europe

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) continues to scale its CAR-T operations with the latest move to open its first cell manufacturing site in Europe and fifth worldwide. BMY is set to build a new cell therapy site in Leiden, the Netherlands. Financial terms were not disclosed. The site design planning and development are underway, with construction expected to kick off later this year. The company's swift cell therapy scale-up follows the FDA green lights for its closely-watched CAR-T therapies Breyanzi and Abecma. Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel), approved in March, is a BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) was approved in February. It is a CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. None of these treatments are approved in Europe. Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.09% at $66.26 in premarket on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBristol-Myers' Opdivo-Chemo Combo Associated With Overall Survival Benefit In Esophageal Cancer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • It’s never too early for 2022 bracketology: ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has high opinion of KU

    The Jayhawks will once again have one of the country’s top teams in 2021-22, Joe Lunardi says.

  • AAPI Activists Respond After Derek Chauvin Convicted of George Floyd's Murder

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd in the highly anticipated trial that ended Tuesday, prompting an immediate response by many AAPI leaders and activists. Horrific footage of the unarmed Black man's death last year sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Tou Thao, the Hmong American police officer who was seen nearby Chauvin as he knelt down on Floyd's neck for roughly nine minutes created even further discussion about anti-Blackness within AAPI communities, reported The Yappie.

  • Senior Chinese diplomat hopes ASEAN summit helps with Myanmar 'soft landing'

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China hoped the upcoming ASEAN summit on member Myanmar would pave the way for a "soft landing". The in-person summit in Jakarta on Saturday is the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since a Feb. 1 coup. The meeting is also a test for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which traditionally refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of a member state, and operates by consensus.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Prince Harry praises Prince Philip as 'conservation champion' as he lends his voice to Earth Day video

    Prince Harry's comments came after he got back to California following his grandfather's funeral.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Do you love dividends? Both are yielding more than the 1.5% you will get with the average stock on the S&P 500, and can make for terrific long-term investments. After the WallStreetBets and Reddit-fueled bullishness of January, many stocks fell sharply as investors cashed out their gains while others reevaluated overpriced investments.

  • Russia orders troops back from occupied Crimea and border with Ukraine

    Russia ordered its troops amassing at the border with Ukraine to pull back on Thursday, dialling down fears of an imminent invasion that threatened to draw the West into conflict with Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 Russian troops had moved to the border with Ukraine and into the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula, something that the region has not seen since major hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015. After weeks of tensions, prompting a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russia's defence minister on Thursday said on that most of the troops would be withdrawn immediately as the goals of what he described as a readiness exercise “have been fully achieved”. “The troops have shown their capacity to provide a solid defence for our country,” Sergey Shoygu, defence minister, said in televised remarks after inspecting training grounds in Crimea where a heightened military presence raised a particular concern in the West. Analysts said the build-up of forces may have been a show of strength by Mr Putin designed to rile the West and distract from the plight of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, languishing in prison on hunger strike.

  • Biden Won't Raise Taxes on Anyone Making Less Than $400,000

    Apr.22 -- Bloomberg reports exclusively that President Joe Biden wants to almost double the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals to 39.6%. White House Press Secretary&nbsp;Jen Psaki, when asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.”

  • A look at Duke basketball’s roster. Who’s gone? Who’s back? What about Mark Williams?

    The incoming class is the best for Duke since the 2018 group that included Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

  • Dollar bides time as traders reassess talk of early tapering

    The dollar was hemmed into a narrow trading range on Friday as traders contemplate the next moves by major central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. The euro nursed losses after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde squashed expectations that policymakers will start to consider a tapering of bond purchases due to an improving economic outlook. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to repeat Lagarde's message that talk of tapering is premature, which would put downward pressure on Treasury yields and cap the dollar's gains against most currencies.

  • Biden’s tax plan sinks U.S. stocks

    Stocks on Wall Street sank across the board Thursday on reports that President Joe Biden plans to nearly double the capital gains tax on the wealthy. Sources say Biden will propose hiking that rate as well as the marginal income tax rate to almost 40%. The tax hikes, according to sources, would fund about $1 trillion in investments in childcare, universal pre-K and paid leave for workers. The news pressured stocks. The Dow lost more than 320 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell about one percent. RegentAtlantic Investments Co-Head Andy Kapyrin said higher capital gains taxes could hit some of the market’s most popular stocks. “It might make certain investment investments winners versus losers. A lot of people have substantial capital gains in stocks like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, things that they bought, say, five years ago that have quadrupled went up.” Those three tech titans and Tesla were among the leading decliners Thursday. American Airlines was also among the top losers on the S&P even though it and Southwest expressed optimism over a recovery after reporting quarterly losses that were smaller than expected. Southwest shares also declined. After the bell, shares of Intel fell despite forecasting quarterly revenue that topped analysts’ targets. The chipmaker is betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs.

  • U.S. Olympic athletes rip IOC for maintaining protest ban: 'hypocrites,' 'full of s---'

    American Olympians criticized the International Olympic Committee for its reiteration of a ban on protests at the Games.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up

    Global stocks fell on Thursday weighed by Wall Street after a report that the Biden administration will propose a sharp increase to capital gains tax, while the dollar index gained as the euro and pound gave back some of the month's gains. Oil prices were little changed as concerns over Libyan output offset worries that rising coronavirus cases in India and Japan would cause energy demand to decline. On Wall Street, indexes turned lower after a Bloomberg report that the Biden administration would propose to lift the capitals gains tax to near 40% for wealthy individuals, nearly double the current rate.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Trump administration ‘delayed’ $20billion of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, new report claims

    New report by US Inspector General’s housing department claims Trump administration delayed $20billion of aid to Puetro Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017