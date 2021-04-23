'How our nation intends to build an economy,' Biden ends summit on jobs, clean energy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna M. Phillips
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, at the White House in Washington on Thursday, April 22, 2021. President Biden on Thursday declared America &quot;has resolved to take action&quot; on climate change and called on world leaders to significantly accelerate their own plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or risk a disastrous collective failure to stop catastrophic climate change. (Al Drago/The New York Times)
President Biden speaks from the White House during a virtual summit on climate change. (Al Drago / Pool Photo)

President Biden urged Americans and world leaders to speed up the shift toward clean energy Friday, arguing at the close of the global climate summit he convened that fighting climate change is a challenge, but also an economic opportunity.

"When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone. That's at the heart of our jobs plan that I proposed here in the United States," Biden said, vowing to put automotive workers, electricians and those in the construction trades to work on a massive transformation of how Americans heat their homes and drive to work. "It's how our nation intends to build an economy that gives everybody a fair shot."

The two-day virtual summit brought together the leaders of more than three dozen countries, including the largest emitters of planet-warming gases. For an international gathering conducted remotely, bridging multiple time zones and contending with global rivalries, it went smoothly. The U.S. and China managed to put aside their disagreements long enough to bring Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the table — though he did not make any new commitments — and even Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to take part.

On Friday, discussions focused on the steps nations could take to reduce their carbon emissions and highlighted the efforts of smaller countries such as Denmark, Norway and Singapore to shift their energy sectors to renewable sources and away from oil, gas and coal.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen detailed her country's plans to achieve a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

"Today, Denmark has more jobs in green energy than in fossils, and the private sector is on board," Frederiksen said.

United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum announced a new collaboration between his nation, the U.S. and Britain to speed the pace of agricultural innovation and aid to farmers already suffering from the effects climate change.

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his pledge to stop burning coal by 2025, "barring unforeseen circumstances."

"This was exciting. This was energizing," said John F. Kerry, Biden's climate envoy, even as he acknowledged that most countries, including the U.S., are still not doing enough to keep global warming below the temperature threshold that would prevent the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

"As a community of nations writ large, we are not getting the job done," Kerry said, later adding, "It's not a lack of capacity, it's an apparent lack of willpower."

The summit served as a platform for Biden to announce that he was doubling America's initial commitment under the Paris climate agreement by pledging to cut the country's emissions by as much as 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. He also promised that his administration would double its contribution to help developing countries combat and adapt to climate change, pledging to spend roughly $5.7 billion by 2024.

Other countries followed his lead. In the days before to the summit, leaders of the European Union and Britain strengthened their climate targets. Japan and Canada announced deeper cuts to carbon emissions by 2030 on the first day of the international gathering, and South Korea promised to put a stop to public financing of coal-fired power plants.

Just getting China to join the virtual event was in some ways a victory. It was unclear until shortly before the summit whether Xi would participate. But China and India — the Nos. 1 and 3, producers of carbon emissions — offered nothing new. Neither country announced stronger plans to reduce emissions in the near term, to end their reliance on coal-generated electricity or, in China's case, to stop bankrolling coal-fired plants abroad.

Many other world leaders offered vague assurances that they would prioritize fighting climate change, eventually. Poorer countries emphasized that wealthier nations bore the brunt of the responsibility for global warming and should shoulder most of the costs of undoing the damage.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. economy on a solid footing, coronavirus still top threat: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, with the outlook upgraded sharply, but another COVID-19 surge was the biggest risk over the next three months, a Reuters poll showed. There was a new wave of optimism among economic forecasters predicting a boost to economic activity from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package already passed and also from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, according to the April 16-20 poll of over 100 economists. While the International Monetary Fund's latest projection of 6.4% expansion was slightly more optimistic than the poll consensus, about 15% of 105 economists predicted the economy would grow 7% or more this year, with the range of forecasts showing higher highs and higher lows compared with last month.

  • The world has to keep fossil fuels in the ground – we owe it to both current and future generations

    What is required to tackle the climate crisis is urgent investment in renewables and clear plans for a fair transition to them for people and places, writes Ed Miliband

  • Senators deliver remarks in front of SCOTUS against court-packing

    The senators expressed opposition to expanding the Supreme Court amid a push from Democrats to do just that.

  • Russia's Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day

    In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, Navalny said he will continue to demand a visit from his doctor to address a loss of sensation in his legs and arms.

  • US scraps Trump-era proposal allowing homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people

    Move will ‘literally save lives’, civil rights group director says

  • U.S. intelligence touts new emphasis on climate change

    "For the intelligence community, climate change is both a near-term and a long-term threat that will define the next generation," Haines said during a session of the Biden administration's virtual Summit on Climate.

  • Biden's tax hike plans threaten to burst tech stock bubble

    American President Joe Biden’s plans to nearly double capital gains tax for the wealthy could threaten the rally in high-flying technology and growth stocks that have soared in the pandemic, fund managers have warned. Mr Biden will propose hiking capital gains tax from 20pc to 39.6pc for those earning $1m (£720,000) or more, according to reports, to pay for extra spending on childcare and education. The plans will face stiff opposition in Congress, but fund managers warned fears over a looming tax hike could spur investors to sell down stocks on which they have made the biggest gains. Technology and growth stocks, which have led the stock market recovery from pandemic lows, would be the most vulnerable. Shares in Tesla, the electric car maker, are up by more than 400pc over the past year while Apple, the iPhone maker, is up by more than 90pc. Jason Borbora-Sheen at Ninety One, the investment manager, said a rise in capital gains tax would encourage selling of "momentum" stocks. He pointed to the hit these shares took in 1986, when America's capital gains tax rose from 20pc to 28pc. Momentum stocks were also knocked in 2012, when president Barack Obama proposed a higher rate of capital gains tax to pay for the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare". "In 1986, it is notable that the S&P 500 momentum index – which is comprised of stocks with the highest relative historical performance – began to lag the broader S&P 500 index of America’s largest companies two months prior to the enactment and this persisted throughout the following year," he said.

  • US President Joe Biden to 'propose hiking tax on rich'

    The plan would increase US capital gains taxes and the top marginal income tax rate.

  • Biden could reveal "American Families Plan" next week, would raise capital gains tax on wealthy

    There are new reports that President Biden is preparing to put forward his third trillion-dollar-plus economic proposal next week. Ed O'Keefe outlines the latest reported details of this plan and how it could impact family care.

  • Doctors urge Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to end his hunger strike immediately or risk death

    Kremlin critic Navalny has been on a hunger strike since March 31, and has been denied access to doctors.

  • Wildlife spotted in Sao Paulo river after removal of tons of trash

    Brazil's most populous city has an ambitious project to clean up Pinheiros by the end of 2022. São Paulo Governor João Doria told Reuters that the clean-up of the Pinheiros river was the largest environmental project in the country in terms of investment, costing some 4 billion reais ($735 million). Improved water oxygenation and a reduction in Pinheiros' foul odor remain long-term goals for now.

  • Taiwan begins to plan for zero emissions by 2050

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has begun to assess how it can reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, after environmental groups criticised the government for not doing enough to fight climate change. Taiwan is keen to show it is a responsible member of the international community, though it is excluded from most international bodies and treaties due to pressure from Beijing, which considers the island its own territory. On Wednesday, the European Union clinched a deal on a landmark climate change law that puts new, tougher targets on emissions at the heart of its policymaking, to steer it towards zero net emissions by 2050.

  • Biden Rejoins Climate Fight, Vows Aid as Poor Nations Make Pleas

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden brought the U.S. back into the global fight against climate change on Thursday, pledging at an international summit he convened to halve emissions of greenhouse gases by 2030 and double climate aid to developing nations.Poor countries made clear at the summit that they expect money from wealthier nations in exchange for accelerating their own efforts to curb warming, while China and India stuck to plans to continue growing their own carbon emissions before making any cuts, dismaying environmentalists who say the world remains on course toward catastrophe.Biden announced in opening remarks for the two-day summit that the U.S. will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade -- significantly boosting a commitment made under former President Barack Obama that was scrapped by former President Donald Trump.“No nation can solve this crisis on our own,” Biden said Thursday from the White House. “All of us, and particularly those of us who represent the world’s largest economies, we have to step up.”The new U.S. pledge to curb emissions is aimed at encouraging industrializing countries including China, India and Brazil that account for much of the world’s carbon output to set their own aggressive emissions-reductions targets. But Biden faced a cool reception from leaders worried about committing to emissions cuts that could slow economic growth.In their opening statements, the leaders of China and India kept to previously announced targets, and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro explicitly tied his country’s efforts -- including a pledge to curb deforestation -- to financial assistance from wealthier nations.Biden returned to the summit after other leaders spoke to announce increased U.S. commitment to foreign climate assistance. His initial fiscal 2022 budget request submitted to Congress earlier this month included $2.5 billion for climate aid.The new U.S. president is confronting overseas skeptics who have watched American climate policy shift dramatically depending on the occupant of the White House and wonder whether the latest promises can be trusted.Biden’s pledge would require changes that would touch the lives of nearly every American. But Republicans in Congress are unlikely to support legislation that would make major reductions in U.S. emissions, for example by penalizing fossil fuel use or mandating renewable power, and any regulations Biden’s administration issues are sure to face challenges from industry.“Scientists tell us that this is the decisive decade,” Biden said at the summit. “This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. We must try to keep the earth’s temperature to an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius.”All 40 of the leaders invited, from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreed to attend and speak. Other participants include Pope Francis, members of indigenous groups from around the world, and current and former corporate executives including Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.“We are at the verge of the abyss,” UN General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after Biden, describing the planet as “racing” toward a 1.5-degree increase in average temperatures.Xi described environmental protection in terms of productivity.“To protect the environment is to protect productivity, and to improve the environment is to boost productivity,” he said. “We need to make sure that a sound environment is there to buttress sustainable economic and social development worldwide.”Bolsonaro said his country is committed to eliminating illegal deforestation by 2030, allowing a reduction in carbon dioxide emission. Deforestation has been a persistent problem in the Brazilian Amazon.But Bolsonaro cautioned that “there must be fair payment for the environmental services provided by our biomes to the planet at large as a way to recognize the economic nature of environmental conservation activities.”Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sidestepped his country’s role as a major coal producer and focused instead on its efforts to produce new technologies to fight climate change. He announced $1.5 billion in climate financing focusing on the Pacific region.The gathering is aimed at driving more aggressive climate action that may keep average global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), a key tipping point.Comparing countries’ varying commitments to cut emissions is nearly impossible because there is no international agreement on calculating the figures. To reach accord in the Paris agreement, for example, countries were allowed to each set voluntary goals, choosing their own baselines and end-dates, without coordination.Biden’s target is intended to put the U.S. on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Biden has frequently highlighted that goal -- a point where the greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere by the U.S. are completely offset by reductions.The 50%-52% pledge was based on an analysis of the potential for different sectors of the economy to pare greenhouse gases, according to administration officials. The Biden administration opted not to make an explicit commitment to pare emissions of methane as part of the pledge, despite entreaties from environmentalists.Pledges of AlliesSome U.S. allies announced plans to boost previous pledges.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his nation’s target for greenhouse gas reductions to 40% to 45% by 2030, “blowing past” a previous goal of a 30% reduction from 2005 levels. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga raised his country’s target to a 46% reduction by 2030 from 26% previously.China reiterated previous plans to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and to attain net-zero status by 2060. While that wasn’t new, Xi also pledged to reduce coal consumption between 2026 and 2030.Ahead of the summit, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate, offered some praise for Beijing’s plans.“Obviously we have differences with China on certain issues, and climate has to be treated separately,” Kerry said, referring to rifts on trade and human rights, among other issues. “They didn’t just talk about plateauing or peaking, they have now agreed there must be actions between 2020 and 2030.”Biden’s climate pledge is less ambitious than the European Union’s target of reducing its emissions 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, and it falls below a coming U.K. goal to achieve a 78% reduction by 2035 from 1990 levels. A 50% cut from 2005 emissions would amount to just a 40% cut for the U.S. when recalibrated to the same 1990 baseline.The current goals laid out by China and India are not aggressive enough to keep global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius, according to BloombergNEF.Russia’s Putin reiterated a goal he announced in his annual state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday: that the cumulative volume of the country’s net emissions should be less than those of the European Union over the next three decades. Analysts are skeptical Putin’s goal will amount to a real policy change, noting Russia’s emphasis on continuing to extract fossil fuels from the Arctic.“It is no secret that the conditions that facilitated global warming and associated problems go way back,” Putin said at the summit. “Carbon dioxide can stay in the atmosphere for hundreds of years. So it’s not enough to tackle the issue of new emissions. It is also important to take up the task of absorbing the CO2 that has accumulated in the atmosphere.”Russia, he stressed, “makes a gigantic contribution to absorbing global emissions, both ours and from elsewhere.”But none of the pledges by any nation are binding, and meeting the most ambitious targets will require dramatic changes in the way the world generates and uses energy. It would also require emissions reductions from hard-to-decarbonize sectors of the economy, from cement-making to agriculture.“Targets, on their own, won’t lead to emissions cuts,” said Kate Blagojevic, the head of climate issues for Greenpeace UK. “That takes real policy and money. And that’s where the whole world is still way off course.”Environmentalists argue Biden’s planned emissions reduction is both achievable and ambitious -- a sweet spot essential to U.S. credibility. However, fulfilling the commitment still depends on a slew of yet-to-be-written environmental regulations that can be ripped up by future presidents, Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package that faces stiff opposition in Congress and a rapid transformation of the U.S. electrical sector.U.S. Political DisputesBiden’s efforts come after Trump pulled the U.S. back from the climate fight. He withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate and his administration systematically dialed back Obama-era climate policies, including efficiency standards to curb electricity use and rules cutting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, automobiles and oil wells.Yet Biden also faces concerns within his own domestic political base as he tries to navigate competing pressures from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, and progressives such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Sunrise Movement.On the eve of the summit, Sunrise’s political director, Evan Weber, took a swipe at Biden’s planned emissions cut, arguing that a 50% reduction falls far short of what the U.S. needs to do as “the richest country in the world and the biggest historical polluter.”“The science is clear – if the U.S. does not achieve much, much more by the end of this decade, it will be a death sentence for our generation and the billions of people at the front lines of the climate crisis in the U.S. and abroad,” Weber said in a statement.The Biden administration is building its target on a foundation of domestic climate programs and policies, including investments in renewable power and electric vehicles as well as regulations throttling greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, oil wells and automobiles.Still, there are technical and economic barriers. To meet its commitment, the U.S. would need to curtail emissions from across all reaches of its economy, including the energy, transportation and industrial sectors. The country would have to rapidly scale up renewable power, shift more of the nation’s vehicles to zero-emitting electric varieties and quickly deploy carbon-capture technology at manufacturing facilities.Oil industry advocates, including Republicans on Capitol Hill, have already panned Biden’s expected pledge as too aggressive, with Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, describing it as a “punishing” target that “will cost working families a fortune in higher energy bills” while harming America’s competitiveness.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Special Report-This Hot Lister advises Bill Gates on climate change

    Climate scientist Ken Caldeira piloted the craft while a younger colleague, oceanographer Manoela Romanó de Orte, sat on the bow holding a syringe filled with red dye. Romanó de Orte injected the dye into the water, then recorded the coordinates of the spot as Caldeira maneuvered away from the expanding scarlet cloud. Caldeira, 64, may have been at the boat's helm, but on this day, Romanó de Orte, his 36-year-old postdoctoral employee, was in charge.

  • Judge orders Los Angeles to shelter all homeless Skid Row residents

    Judge lambasts worsening crisis amid ‘rhetoric, promises and plans’ and requires housing within 180 days The federal judge behind the order, David O Carter, is overseeing a broad lawsuit about the region’s homelessness crisis. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles ordered the city and county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days. In a fiery 110-page order, Judge David O Carter on Tuesday condemned Los Angeles officials’ inability to address the rise in homelessness in the region. “All of the rhetoric, promises, plans, and budgeting cannot obscure the shameful reality of this crisis – that year after year, there are more homeless Angelenos, and year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,” Carter wrote in granting a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs last week. Carter ordered the city and county to find shelter for all women and children on Skid Row within 90 days, and every homeless person in the downtown area must have a place to stay by mid-October. In addition, Carter mandated the city auditor examine all public money spent in recent years to combat homelessness, including funds from a 2016 bond measure approved by voters to create 10,000 housing units over a decade. That project has been slow to ramp up. Carter’s filing was made a day after the Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, vowed to spend nearly $1bn in the coming year to get people off the streets. Carter on Tuesday ordered “that $1bn, as represented by Mayor Garcetti, will be placed in escrow” with a spending plan “accounted for and reported to the Court within seven days”. As of January 2020, there were more than 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles county, with 41,000 within LA city limits. While the homeless population was once largely confined to the Skid Row neighborhood in downtown, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood structures are now familiar sights throughout the nation’s second-most populous city. Skip Miller, an attorney representing LA county, said the judge’s order “goes well beyond” what the plaintiffs asked for in their preliminary injunction. “We’re now evaluating our options, including the possibility of an appeal,” Miller said, adding that the county had spent millions on “proven strategies that have produced measurable results throughout the region, not just on Skid Row”. Garcetti said he had been briefed on the lengthy ruling but had not yet read it. He told reporters at city hall that he and the judge shared a sense of urgency, but the mayor warned that the city could not tolerate delays in the proposed record investment in housing, services and treatment for the homeless. While he declined to comment on the judge’s intentions, Garcetti said: “Putting a billion dollars in escrow that doesn’t exist doesn’t seem possible,” emphasizing that it was up to city council to review and enact his proposal. The mayor also raised doubt about the judge’s timeline under which the city and county would be required to provide shelter to every person on Skid Row by October. “That would be an unprecedented pace not just for Los Angeles but any place that I’ve ever seen with homelessness in America, ” he said. Some experts and activists fear the order could serve as ‘an excuse for police to clear people off sidewalks’. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP The lawsuit was filed last year by a group of business owners, residents and community leaders called the LA Alliance for Human Rights. It accuses the city and county of failing to comprehensively address the desperation that homeless people face – including hunger, crime, squalor and the coronavirus pandemic. “This order is a vote of no-confidence in the mayor, the city council and county officials,” said Daniel Conway, policy adviser for the alliance. Conway said he was struck by Carter’s grand prose in the court filing, which quoted Abraham Lincoln and traced the history of homelessness back from slavery through decades of redlining, containment, eminent domain, exclusionary zoning and gentrification. “Carter is able to put together a history of racist and discriminatory policies and connect them to the policy failures of today. It shows the culpability of the city and county of LA for decades. Now they have to make it right,” Conway said Tuesday. Gary Blasi, professor emeritus of law at University of California, Los Angeles, agreed that the judge’s order contained “a compelling description in all the ways that public policy has failed poor people and homeless people in particular”. But Blasi said Carter’s order “is not well thought out” and invited confusion about what the judge meant by “shelter”. What was needed was long-term housing, not temporary shelters that “in many cases are inferior to encampments”, Blasi said. “There’s no doubt that in the short run, this will reduce the number of encampments on Skid Row and increase property values,” Blasi said. “But in the long run I fear it could make things worse by serving as an excuse to turn to police to clear people off sidewalks.” Some advocates for unhoused people said they wanted LA officials to focus on permanent housing options, not temporary shelters. “We have grown concerned that politicians are using this litigation to justify investment in emergency shelters instead of housing,” the Legal Aid Foundation of LA and the Los Angeles Community Action Network said in a statement on the ruling. “We all know that shelters won’t solve our housing crisis … We need housing, not handcuffs – even if the handcuffs are preceded by an ‘offer’ of a shelter bed.” The judge’s decision also comes after LA officials and the police department recently faced widespread backlash for evicting a major homeless encampment at the city’s popular Echo Park Lake.

  • Is Vizsla Silver (CVE:VZLA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, Vizsla Silver...

  • GM showed off new, colorful versions of its tiny sub-$6,000 electric cars that outsell Teslas in China. Take a look.

    China's best-selling electric car, the Hong Guang Mini EV, now comes in three colors, and a convertible is planned for 2022.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’