Biden formally notifies Congress of Yemen strikes

President Joe Biden on Friday notified Congress of his strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen, writing in a letter that they “were taken to deter and degrade Houthi capacity to conduct future attacks.”

The air and missile strikes Thursday came in response to repeated attacks on commercial ships by Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea. Biden had been facing growing pressure to respond to the attacks, which began two months ago.

“I directed the strikes in order to protect and defend our personnel and assets, to degrade and disrupt the ability of the Houthi militants to carry out future attacks against the United States and against vessels operating in the Red Sea region, and to deter the Houthi militants from conducting or supporting further attacks that could further destabilize the region and threaten United States strategic interests,” Biden wrote in his letter, which he is required to send in accordance with the War Powers Resolution.

Members of Congress from both parties criticized the president on Thursday for not seeking congressional approval for the strikes.

“This is an unacceptable violation of the Constitution,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the Progressive Caucus, wrote on social media Thursday night. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, echoed Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, writing “The Constitution matters, regardless of party affiliation.”

Alexander Ward contributed to this report.