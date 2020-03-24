Biden Has Four Black Women on Supreme Court Shortlist

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump reassured conservatives in 2016 with a shortlist of 25 Supreme Court nominees he said he would choose from.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s list is much shorter.

During the March 15 Democratic presidential debate, Biden promised to appoint a black woman to the nation’s highest court if elected. On ABC’s “The View” on Monday, he said he had four women in mind.

“There are at least four women that I think are fully capable and their background suggests they would be great additions to the court,” he said. “The Supreme Court more than any other institution should reflect what the country looks like.”

Biden did not name any names, but the answer came in response to a question that mentioned U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was considered for a Supreme Court opening in 2016 by President Barack Obama. Obama instead chose Merrick Garland, a white man whose nomination was never voted on.

