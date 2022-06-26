  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden and G-7 leaders to discuss new sanctions on Russia, inflation, supply chain issues

Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

ELMAU, GERMANY — Inflation, supply chain disruptions and Russian sanctions will be on the agenda on the first day of the Group of Seven summit, which President Joe Biden is attending this week alongside the leaders of France, Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy and Japan.

G-7 leaders will discuss new ways to crack down on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion into Ukraine, the White House says, and announce the launch of an infrastructure initiative that is meant to help low- and middle-income countries address their development problems better.

The latest

  • Punishing Putin: G-7 nations will be looking for additional ways to weaken Russia's economy and discipline Putin.

  • It's a balancing act: Leaders will also discuss how they can bring down oil prices and minimize Russian retaliation against countries that abide by sanctions.

  • What's complicating their decisions: Russia has already slowed the flow of gas to European countries that rely on the nation with large oil reserves, sparking fears of an energy crisis on the continent next winter.

What's about to happen

What they're considering: A source familiar with the discussions said the U.S. plans to ban imports of Russian gold. Other G-7 nations are expected to follow suit.

What they are saying

  • "They'll do a signals check before the summit, and they'll continue to closely coordinate, as they have been, on supporting Ukraine, holding Russia accountable, and, of course, other important priorities between the two of us," National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Saturday.

Other takeaways

President Biden's first bilateral meeting of his weeklong trip will be with Germany's Olaf Scholz, a relatively newer leader who replaced longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel late last year.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

World leaders will hold sessions on a range of challenges while in Germany.

More: Biden to meet with G-7 leaders in Europe amid global economic crisis, conflict with Russia

More: US wants farmers to boost wheat production amid a global food shortage due to the Ukraine war. They can't afford to

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden and G-7 leaders discuss new sanctions on Russia, inflation

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war

    President Joe Biden and his Group of Seven allies will huddle Sunday on strategies to secure energy supplies and tackle inflation, aiming to keep the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine from splintering the global coalition working to punish Moscow. Biden arrived in Germany's picturesque Bavarian alps early Sunday morning for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, where the reverberations from the brutal war in Ukraine will be front and center in the discussion. Biden will open his visit with a bilateral meeting with the summit's host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before spending the afternoon in both formal and informal settings with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

  • Troubled at home, France's Macron remains a key world player

    Emmanuel Macron may be weakened at home after parliamentary elections forced him into political maneuvering, but on the international stage the French president has the resources to remain one of the most influential world leaders. France’s foreign allies closely watched Sunday’s elections where Macron’s alliance won the most seats but lost its majority in the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

  • Etowah County reacts to SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade

    Local reactions to the news regarding the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Chinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's internet security authority has launched an investigation into the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), about a month after the market regulator targeted the online academic database with an antitrust probe. China Cyberspace Administration said on its website the probe was aimed at "preempting security risks of national data, protecting national security and safeguarding public interest" and said it had summoned CNKI management for a meeting.

  • Prosecutor: Ex-North Florida prison guard deserves 90 days in jail for role in Capitol riot

    Jonathan Daniel Carlton is scheduled for sentencing June 29 after a misdemeanor plea deal involving the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

  • ‘Olga’ Review: This Tiny Swiss Sports Drama Illuminates What Ukrainians Are Going Through

    An intense portrait of personal obsession — à la “Black Swan” — set at the time of 2013’s Maidan Uprising, “Olga” anticipates so much of the current situation in Ukraine. Elie Grappe’s prescient debut begins and ends in a country whose people united against corruption, successfully ousting Russian-friendly president Viktor Yanukovych, though the story takes […]

  • US allies condemn abortion ruling; Blinken and his UN ambassador join critics

    Following the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, senior U.S. officials have crossed the line into bashing the U.S. on the international stage, says one prominent foreign policy relations expert.

  • Germany could nationalize part of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Germany's Economy Ministry is considering a plan to nationalize the section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs through inland waters and within the country, German news outlet Spiegel reported on June 24.

  • Would Another Round of Stimulus Checks Help Americans Cope With Inflation?

    After a booming recovery in 2021 as America emerged from the lockdowns of the pandemic, the economy in 2022 is at a crossroads. Massive stimulus packages passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 helped...

  • 'Chaos of emotions': Historic week in DC met with joy and tears after gun deal, Roe, Jan. 6 hearings

    Capitol Hill is reeling after one of the most historic weeks in Washington, D.C., with Roe overturned, a gun deal and hearings for Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Taiwan confirms first imported case of monkeypox

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's government on Friday confirmed its first imported case of monkeypox, a man in his 20s who had studied in Germany from January until June this year when he returned to the island. Taiwan's Centres for Disease Control said the man flew back to Taiwan on June 16 and returned home for mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for all arrivals. On June 20 he developed symptoms including a fever, sore throat and a rash and sought medical attention, where he was tested and confirmed to have monkeypox, it added in a statement.

  • Thousands converge in San Francisco to protest SCOTUS abortion ruling

    Protests erupted across the nation after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent that afforded women the constitutional right to abortion. In San Francisco, thousands of demonstrators merged and descended upon Civic Center Plaza to voice their opinions and anger at the high-court's repeal of Roe v. Wade.

  • UFC on ESPN 38 results: Shavkat Rakhmonov secures buzzer-beating submission on Neil Magny in second round

    Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov passed the toughest test of his UFC career by finishing Neil Magny at UFC on ESPN 38.

  • Halifax Plantation masterpiece sits on 1.4 acres

    Recognized as “Villa Constancia,” this McCarthy Builders’ Showcase Estate is in Ormond Beach’s highly sought-after Halifax Plantation community.

  • Colombia president-elect Petro names peace envoy as foreign minister

    Colombia's leftist president-elect Gustavo Petro named long-time politician and peace envoy Alvaro Leyva as the first member of his future cabinet on Saturday, ahead of Petro's August inauguration. Leyva, 79, is well-known for his decades of work under presidents from several parties to bring various armed groups, including the M-19 rebels, of which Petro was a member as a young man, to the negotiating table. "Colombia will contribute to the world all its efforts to overcome the climate crisis and from the world we expect every effort to overcome our endemic violence."

  • After abortion ban, do you think Missouri and Kansas right-wingers will stop there?

    Clarence Thomas made it clear: He and his fellow Republicans are coming for contraceptives and gay people next. This is not hyperbole. | Editorial

  • Russian troop losses in Ukraine hit 34,530, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Russia has already lost about 34,530 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 24.

  • Prince Charles: Slave trade history should be taught as widely as the Holocaust

    The Prince of Wales wants the history of the transatlantic slave trade to be taught and understood as widely as the Holocaust.

  • Hong Kong’s Jumbo Mystery Deepens as Restaurant May Be Afloat

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s famed Jumbo Floating Restaurant may still be afloat after all.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for Supreme CourtThe imperial palace-shaped vessel capsized but didn’t sink, a representative for th

  • G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war, stagflation risk

    The summit takes place against a darker backdrop than last year when the British, Canadian, French, German, Italian, Japanese and U.S. leaders met for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to build back better. Soaring global energy and food prices are hitting economic growth in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.