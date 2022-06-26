Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and GEIR MOULSON
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Group of Seven allies will huddle Sunday on strategies to secure energy supplies and tackle inflation, aiming to keep the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine from splintering the global coalition working to punish Moscow.

Biden arrived in Germany's picturesque Bavarian alps early Sunday morning for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, where the reverberations from the brutal war in Ukraine will be front and center in the discussion. He and the allies aim to present a united front in support of Ukraine as the conflict enters its fourth month.

Biden will open his visit with a bilateral meeting with the summit's host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before spending the afternoon in both formal and informal settings with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the summit will address problems such as inflation and other “challenges in the global economy as a result of Mr. Putin’s war — but also how to continue to hold Mr. Putin accountable” and subject to “constant consequences.”

“There will be some muscle movements,” Kirby said from Air Force One as Biden flew to Germany. He declined to preview any announcements before the leaders met.

Among the issues to be discussed are price caps on energy, meant to limit Russian oil and gas profits that Moscow can put to use in its war effort. The idea has been championed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

A senior German official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with department rules, said the U.S. idea of price caps was being discussed intensely, in terms of how it would work exactly and how it would fit with the U.S., EU, British, Canadian and Japanese sanctions regimes.

Officials were also to discuss how to maintain commitments to address climate change while also solving critical energy supply needs as a result of the war.

“There’s no watering down of climate commitments,” Kirby said.

Biden is also set to formally launch on Sunday a global infrastructure partnership meant to counter China’s influence in the developing world, which he had named “Build Back Better World” and introduced at last year's G-7 summit. Kirby said Biden and other leaders would announce the first projects to benefit from what the U.S. sees as an “alternative to infrastructure models that sell debt traps to low- and middle-income partner countries, and advance U.S. economic competitiveness and our national security.”

After Germany, Biden will travel to Madrid on Tuesday to meet with the leaders of the 30 members of NATO to align strategy on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

___

Superville reported from Telfs, Austria.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to meet with G7 leaders

    Ukraine and growing inflation are expected to be high on the agenda.

  • Gabon and Togo admitted into Commonwealth group of nations

    The African nations of Gabon and Togo have been admitted into the Commonwealth group of nations. “We welcome them,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose government hosted a summit of Commonwealth leaders this week, told reporters Saturday. Gabon and Togo are Francophone countries that actively tried to join the bloc of 54 nations.

  • What To Know About the 2022 G7 Summit

    The June 26-28 summit offers a key test to demonstrate Western unity amid the war in Ukraine

  • Biden looks overseas for ways to ease economic pressures at home

    As President Joe Biden sets off to meet with world leaders in Europe next week, his top domestic priority of easing inflation will remain high on the agenda

  • 'Chaos of emotions': Historic week in DC met with joy and tears after gun deal, Roe, Jan. 6 hearings

    Capitol Hill is reeling after one of the most historic weeks in Washington, D.C., with Roe overturned, a gun deal and hearings for Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Biden, G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his G7 counterparts will agree on an import ban on new gold from Russia as they broaden sanctions against Moscow for its war against Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. The United States has rallied the world in imposing swift and significant economic costs on Russia to deny President Vladimir Putin the revenue he needs to fund his war in Ukraine. According to the source, the U.S. Treasury Department will issue a determination to prohibit the import of new gold into the U.S. on Tuesday, in a move aimed at further isolating Russia from the global economy by preventing its participation in the gold market.

  • Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

    To some critics, the rulings represent an obvious, deeply damaging contradiction. How can the court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion? “The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday after the court released its decision on abortion.

  • Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling

    The shock quickly turned to sadness for Victoria Lowe. The 37-year-old lawyer, working outside a cafe in suburban Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said she couldn't believe the Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional right to abortion that women have had her entire life. In the immediate aftermath of one of the Supreme Court's most consequential rulings, it was too soon to know how deeply the political landscape had shifted.

  • Iran-U.S. nuclear talks to resume 'in coming days', Tehran and EU say

    Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday amid a push by the European Union's top diplomat to break a months-long impasse in the negotiations. "But there's nothing changed about our position that a nuclear deal is the best way to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons status," Kirby told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One.

  • Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

    About 3,500 protesters gathered in Munich on Saturday as the Group of Seven leading economic powers prepared to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G-7′s rotating presidency this year. Police said earlier they were expecting some 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, but initially fewer people showed up for the main protest which started at noon, the German news agency dpa reported.

  • Russia fires 48 missiles into Ukrainian territory overnight

    Russia fired 48 cruise missiles into Ukrainian territory during the night of June 24 and June 25, reported presidential advisor.

  • Chinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's internet security authority has launched an investigation into the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), about a month after the market regulator targeted the online academic database with an antitrust probe. China Cyberspace Administration said on its website the probe was aimed at "preempting security risks of national data, protecting national security and safeguarding public interest" and said it had summoned CNKI management for a meeting.

  • Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

    Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall. The vaccines currently used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death -- especially if people have gotten a booster dose. Now with omicron’s even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for the vaccines made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna in hopes that modified boosters could better protect against another COVID-19 surge expected this fall and winter.

  • Germany says its energy crisis may trigger Lehman-like contagion as the country moves a step toward to natural-gas rationing

    Russia has cut piped natural-gas supplies to Germany, citing an equipment hold-up in Canada as a result of sanctions over the Ukraine war.

  • G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war, stagflation risk

    The summit takes place against a darker backdrop than last year when the British, Canadian, French, German, Italian, Japanese and U.S. leaders met for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to build back better. Soaring global energy and food prices are hitting economic growth in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia starts to build Sarmat missiles and gets ready for new test

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 15:12 Dmitriy Rogozin, the director of Roskosmos, has announced that the state corporation has started to develop mass-produced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles.

  • Tennis star Gauff 'disappointed' by U.S. abortion ruling

    STORY: "I'm obviously disappointed about the decision made," the 18-year-old Gauff told reporters in London at her pre-Wimbledon news conference."I feel bad for future women and women now, but I also feel bad for those who protested for this -- I don't even know how many years ago, but protested for this, who are alive to see that decision to be reversed."Gauff has previously used her platform to draw attention to various issues and had appealed for an end to gun violence in the U.S. after she beat Italian Martina Trevisan to reach the French Open final last month.

  • March protesting anti-Asian hate urges collective action one day after Roe decision

    The Unity March included more than 50 Asian American nonprofit organizations and other diverse groups.

  • Biden 'respects' Supreme Court despite abortion ruling, White House says

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, who is weighing unilateral actions to counter an "extreme" ruling ending the U.S. right to abortion, nonetheless "respects" the Supreme Court and sees no need to expand its membership, a spokesperson said. Biden is looking for more "solutions" in the aftermath of the abortion decision, including possible unilateral executive orders, according to spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. But, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, she offered no timeline for the release of such orders and downplayed their significance: "Nothing could fill the hole that this decision has made," she said.

  • Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden

    The House sent President Joe Biden the widest ranging gun violence bill Congress has passed in decades Friday, a measured compromise that at once illustrates progress on the long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists. The Democratic-led chamber approved the election-year legislation on a mostly party-line 234-193 vote, capping a spurt of action prompted by voters' revulsion over last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas. The Senate approved the measure late Thursday by a bipartisan 65-33 margin.