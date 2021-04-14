Biden administration vows economic and justice reforms for Black Americans

U.S. President Biden hosts White House event to announce efforts to curb gun violence in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal and Jan Wolfe
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal and Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and two of his top cabinet members on Wednesday promised U.S. economic and criminal justice reforms that would benefit Black communities at a conference organized by longtime activist Al Sharpton.

It is high time to respond to a "cry for justice 400 years in the making," Biden said in videotaped remarks to civil rights organizers and activists, referring to the beginning of U.S. slavery on the continent in the 17th century.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, spoke about reforming the criminal justice system, cracking down on police misconduct and ending mass incarceration and federal use of private prisons. The Justice Department's civil rights division "will work hard to ensure accountability for law enforcement misconduct," Garland said.

After the fatal police shooting of a young Black man named Duante Wright in Minnesota on Sunday, the Democratic president - elected with strong support from Black voters - faces renewed pressure to live up to campaign promises to reform policing.

Biden, speaking a day earlier before meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, referred to what he called the "God awful shooting" of Wright and said every part of his administration is focused on improved equity.

"This is a profound economic and moral challenge," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the conference, underscoring her personal and lifelong commitment to reversing the persistent disparities in wealth and employment that plague Black communities through targeted policies and programs.

"I know we won't complete the job in my tenure, but my goal is that years from now, people see a difference," she said.

Kristen Clarke, Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division, fended off attacks by Republicans during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, saying she does not support defunding the police while promising to find common ground with law enforcement.

The department will "prioritize investigating whether government agencies are engaging in patterns or practices that deprive individuals of their federal or constitutional rights," Garland said. It also will direct funds to police to departments nationwide to promote "policing policies that benefit communities and enhance trust," Garland added.

He said his department will also revamp criminal charging policies to make sentences proportional to the crime, and look anew at an existing law with provisions for sentencing reforms.

Biden told the conference that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan passed by Congress is projected to cut poverty in the Black community by 37%, and said his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal would deliver more tangible results. It aims to replace every lead drinking water pipe in the country and deliver high-speed internet to every American home.

"We have so much work to do, from criminal justice to police reform to addressing health disparities to voting rights, but I know that together we're going to continue to make extraordinary progress," Biden told the largely online annual convention of the National Action Network.

Biden also renewed his criticism of efforts by Republican-controlled legislatures in many states to enact restrictive voting policies, He called the measures a "backsliding into the days of Jim Crow," referring to laws put in place in Southern states in the decades after the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War to legalize racial segregation and disenfranchise Black citizens.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Will Dunham and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Elderly show similar antibody response to 1st dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots -UK study

    The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizer's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over-80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesday. The UK study also found that a critical component of the immune system known as T cells showed a more enhanced response in those who got the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine than in those who got the Pfizer/BioNTech one. While antibodies can block the coronavirus' ability to enter human cells, T cells can act as broader protection by attacking and killing any cells that have been infected with the virus.

  • Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for "real action" on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversight commission this week to focus on a police reform bill that has narrow hopes in Congress. The move comes as anger grows over the killing of another Black man, Daunte Wright, who was stopped by police just miles from where George Floyd was killed last May.

  • Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernández tests positive for virus.

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández has tested positive for the coronavirus. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the news before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees. Hernández went on the injured list last Friday after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.

  • Biden’s Budget Would Weaken Our National Defense

    In 2018, a congressionally mandated panel of defense experts convened to evaluate the Trump administration’s National Defense Strategy issued an ominous warning about the defense-spending crisis caused by years of political dysfunction in Washington. The consequences, the commission warned, would be “measured in American lives, American treasure, and American security and prosperity lost.” President Biden seems not to have heeded the panel’s advice, though he appointed one of its members, Kathleen Hicks, as his deputy secretary of defense. The panel recommended that the U.S. boost its defense spending by 3 to 5 percent over inflation each year; the White House’s newly announced budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 allocates only $715 billion to the Pentagon, which is actually a slight decrease from FY 2021 when factoring in inflation. As the U.S. prepares to end its involvement in Afghanistan, curtailing the growth of defense spending might seem to make sense, but to believe that you’d have to ignore what’s happening in the rest of the world. For several weeks, defense planners’ extant warnings about an eventual Chinese invasion of Taiwan have been coming into sharper focus, with two top admirals warning that such an attack could occur sooner than most people expect. Meanwhile, Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, unnerving U.S. officials so much that Secretary of State Blinken was dispatched to Brussels for the second time in a month for consultations with the Ukrainian foreign minister and European leaders, and a former NATO supreme ally commander openly speculated about the degree to which Beijing and Moscow are coordinating their military-pressure campaigns. In short, every aspect of the current assault on the U.S.-led world order vindicates the 2018 National Defense Strategy, which aimed to begin reorienting the U.S. defense establishment away from Afghanistan and Iraq and toward “long-term strategic competitions” with China and Russia. The Trump-era document also explicitly called for building a military capable of fighting a conflict with Beijing or Moscow while simultaneously “deterring opportunistic aggression elsewhere.” The Biden administration says that its budget proposal actually advances these goals, and in its official request to Congress states that it prioritizes “the need to counter the threat from China while also deterring destabilizing behavior by Russia.” But back in 2018, the panel of defense experts, which lauded the aims of the NDS, expressed skepticism that the Trump administration could meet the strategy’s goals without a drastic increase in funding after years of congressional neglect. The panel members wrote at the time that the administration’s budgetary plans “do not fund a level of military capacity and capability adequate to defeat either adversary should war occur while deterring other enemies simultaneously.” It’s worth noting that that White House budget proposals rarely, if ever, become law in anything like their original form; they are, above all else, an expression of the administration’s budgetary priorities to Congress. But that makes lawmakers’ reactions too them instructive, and this case is no exception. Unsurprisingly, Republican hawks on Capitol Hill are outraged at the Biden administration’s proposal. Senator Mitch McConnell and four of his colleagues last week sent a letter alleging that the plan “undermines Washington Democrats’ tough talk on China and calls into question the administration’s willingness to confront the Chinese Communist Party.” For all the steps that Biden has taken to shore up U.S. diplomatic support for Taiwan and confront Beijing’s malign behavior, the senators have a point. Biden has also drawn fire from his left flank, with Senator Bernie Sanders expressing his “serious concerns” about the budget request and Representative Ro Khanna calling it “disappointing.” A letter to Biden signed by dozens of progressive lawmakers had previously called for a “significantly reduced” Pentagon budget. Much of the media coverage surrounding the request focused on the fact that the president failed to placate either camp, which might lead some to think that he hit some sort of sweet spot that allows the U.S. to confront China and Russia at a lower cost. But while neither side is happy with the White House proposal, only the hawks are right. The problem with the progressive argument against increased defense spending is that it relies on vague appeals to the sentiment that the current budget is too high. In another letter, Representatives Mark Pocan and Barbara Lee revived an all-too persistent talking point: “We must remain focused on combating the coronavirus and not on increasing military spending that already outpaces the next 10 closest nations combined.” It’s an easily digestible and thus politically potent message, but it fails to respond to those who would argue that such a level of spending serves U.S. strategic goals. In a recent Washington Post op-ed, Fareed Zakaria tried to do just that, asserting that the current level of U.S. military spending far exceeds what is necessary to combat China’s military aggression. “America’s ‘edge’ over China is more like a chasm,” he wrote, taking into account Washington’s qualitative and quantitative superiority when it comes to aircraft carriers, fighter jets, overseas bases, and military outlays. He also argues that “Bigness is not a substitute for brains,” and that a large budget doesn’t make up for the misuse of funds, such as the Pentagon’s wasteful pursuit of the failed F-35 fighter jet. The claim that the U.S. maintains an edge over China is true in absolute terms, but false when it comes to a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific. Not only has the People’s Liberation Army consistently come out on top of U.S. forces in Pentagon war games, but it has cultivated the precise capabilities that it needs to overwhelm U.S. forces during a conflict in Taiwan. Zakaria cites U.S. dominance in a number of fields, but he fails to acknowledge that the PLA Navy is now the largest in the world by number of ships, and that Washington’s ability to overcome Chinese anti-aerial area-denial capabilities is unclear. Although Biden’s budget request pays lip service to deterring potential military action by Beijing in the Pacific, lowering the defense budget still wouldn’t enable the U.S. to meaningfully meet that objective, Elbridge Colby, the Trump Pentagon official who played a leading role in crafting the NDS, said on Twitter. Even cutting commitments in Europe and the Middle East, the U.S. would likely have to raise spending to “keep pace” with the CCP’s ambitions, he wrote. While there is significantly wasteful spending at the Pentagon, there’s no guarantee that gutting the budget would do anything but hamstring America’s national defense posture. To flip Zakaria’s formulation on its head: Smallness is not a substitute for brains, either. Progressive lawmakers may not be happy with the budget proposal, but by reducing defense spending in real terms, the Biden administration seems to have hewed closer to their priorities than to what Hicks and her fellow panel-members advised in 2018.

  • McManus: The pandemic won't end anywhere until it's under control everywhere

    The world's failure to deliver vaccines to needier countries is more than a scandal; it's a crisis. And it could come to haunt us all soon.

  • Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream

    LONDON (Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will list on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the journey of virtual currencies from niche technology to mainstream asset. The listing is by far the biggest yet of a cryptocurrency company, with the San Francisco-based firm saying last month that private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year, versus $5.8 billion in September. It represents the latest breakthrough for acceptance of cryptocurrencies, an asset class that only a few years ago had been shunned by mainstream finance, according to interviews with investors, analysts and executives.

  • NATO is likely to join the US in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in September, German defense minister says

    Biden announced plans to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said NATO would likely follow suit.

  • Bank stocks rally is not over: analyst

    The largest banks are set to kick off earnings season this week.

  • Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci Join Liam Neeson in Action Thriller ‘Memory’

    Martin Campbell’s action thriller ‘Memory’ has rounded out its ensemble cast, adding Emmy winner Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal and Ray Fearon. The actors will star alongside Liam Neeson, who plays Alex Lewis, an expert assassin “with a reputation for discreet precision.” According to the logline, when Alex refuses to complete a […]

  • Kroger launches its first Ocado-powered 'shed', a massive, robot-filled fulfillment center in Ohio

    After inking a deal to work together almost three years ago, U.S. supermarket chain Kroger and U.K. online grocer Ocado today took the wraps off the first major product of that deal. Kroger has launched a new Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio, outside of Cincinnati, a gigantic warehouse covering 375,000 square feet and thousands of products for packing and delivering Kroger orders from online shoppers. Built with a giant grid along the floor, "the shed", as Ocado calls its warehouses, will feature some 1,000 robots alongside 400 human employees to pick, sort and move around items.

  • South Africa says downpayments to J&J, Pfizer not refundable

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -The South African government's downpayments to Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccines are not refundable under any circumstances, its health minister said on Wednesday, describing the condition as onerous. Zweli Mkhize made the comments a day after the government suspended the rollout of J&J's vaccine, citing a recommendation by U.S. federal health agencies to pause its use because of rare cases of blood clots. The suspension is the latest setback for South Africa's efforts to immunise its population.

  • Canada to go big on budget spending as pandemic lingers, election looms

    Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to spend big when it presents its first budget in two years next week amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of an election expected in coming months. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged to do "whatever it takes" to support Canadians, and in November promised up to C$100 billion ($79.8 billion) in stimulus over three years to "jump-start" an economic recovery in what is likely to be a crucial year for her party. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals depend on the support of at least one opposition group to pass laws, and senior party members have said an election is likely within months as it seeks a clear majority and a free hand to legislate.

  • Op-Ed: Fight the gun violence epidemic like we fight cancer — one small step at a time

    There's no one easy fix for the gun violence epidemic. But the fight against cancer shows a methodical way forward.

  • Some New Yorkers say they're ditching Democrats after 2020

    Fox News' Aishah Hasine talks to New York voters who are ditching the Democratic Party.

  • HSBC says four senior bankers to relocate to Hong Kong as it extends pivot to Asia

    The shift, which has been widely anticipated, would see Barry O'Byrne, the head of its global commercial bank; Greg Guyett, co-CEO of its global banking and markets business; and Nuno Matos, head of its wealth and personal banking segment, relocate to the city in the second half of this year, according to an internal memorandum seen by the Post. All three sit on the bank's group executive committee. Nicolas Moreau, head of asset management, is also relocating later this year. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. "As you know, an important part of our global strategy is to base more of our leadership population in Asia, and so it is a logical step to locate more members of our global executive team in the region," Quinn said in the memo. "The move will also create significant opportunities for collaboration across the businesses in Asia." Georges Elhedery, co-CEO of global banking and markets, will remain in the UK, reflecting his leadership of the markets and securities services operations and London's role "as a global hub for client coverage, risk management and liquidity", Quinn said. Some additional roles may relocate to Hong Kong, but "we are not planning any large-scale movement of jobs from London to Hong Kong as a result of this decision", Quinn said. A HSBC spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo on Wednesday. The shift means the three business segments that account for the bulk of HSBC's revenue will have their top executives based out of the city and comes as the bank is shifting more capital away from the US and Europe to growth markets in Asia. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn. Photo: AFP/HSBC alt=HSBC CEO Noel Quinn. Photo: AFP/HSBC> HSBC is the largest of the city's three currency-issuing banks and Asia accounted for 59 per cent of its operating income in 2020. Quinn previously confirmed in February that the lender was considering moving some senior leaders to Hong Kong. "We think it would be good to have them closer to where the opportunity for growth is and to serve our clients in Asia directly," Quinn said at the time. "That's something I benefited from myself when I was in Hong Kong." The bank itself will continue to maintain its headquarters in London, with Quinn and chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson remaining in the UK. "While these moves underscore the importance of the Asia-Pacific region to our strategy, I also want to emphasise the crucial role our global network will continue to play in our plans," Quinn said in Wednesday's memo. "To achieve our ambitions, including in Asia, we must maintain our significant international client franchise, which requires a strong presence and capabilities across our network." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Ukraine rehearses repelling tank attack near Russian-annexed Crimea

    Ukraine's armed forces rehearsed repelling a tank and infantry attack near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. The drills came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Russian President Vladimir to discuss a build-up of Russian troops near eastern Ukraine and in Crimea, among other U.S. concerns. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • 15 surprising facts you might not know about the 'Law & Order' franchise

    The "Law & Order" franchise includes megahits like "SVU," but it also features lesser-known series like "Trial by Jury" and "Los Angeles."

  • Derek Chauvin trial: defense claims bad heart and drug use killed George Floyd

    Dr David Fowler, testifying for the defense, also said vehicle exhaust may have played a part in Floyd’s death George Floyd Memorial where he died outside Cup Foods at E 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Rex/Shutterstock A leading forensic pathologist has told the Derek Chauvin trial that George Floyd was killed by his heart condition and drug use. Dr David Fowler, testifying for the defence, also introduced the idea that vehicle exhaust may have played a part in Floyd’s death by raising the amount of carbon monoxide in his blood and affecting his heart. Fowler, Maryland’s former chief medical examiner who trained in South Africa during the apartheid era, said the combination of cardiac disease, methamphetamine use and carbon monoxide killed the 46-year-old Black man while Chauvin, who is white, was arresting him last May in Minneapolis. “All of those combined to cause Mr Floyd’s death,” he said. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, called Fowler to raise doubt about the testimony of other medical specialists who told the trial that Floyd died because he could not breathe properly as he was pinned to the ground by Chauvin’s knee on his neck for more than nine minutes and by two other police officers. Fowler said he specifically eliminated asphyxia as a cause of death. But he did acknowledge that “restraint” played a part in bringing on the cardiac arrhythmia that killed Floyd. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third- degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. Fowler is a controversial witness. He is being sued by the family of a Black teenager, Anton Black, killed by the Maryland police in 2018 after being held face down by three police officers. Fowler certified that Anton Black died from natural causes, with his bipolar disorder a contributing factor. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has accused Fowler of “creating false narratives about what kills Black people in police encounters”. Last week, medical experts testified for the prosecution that Floyd died because the way that Chauvin and the other police officers pinned him to the ground in the prone position caused brain damage and heart failure. Fowler defended a study, criticised by other medical experts during the trial, that said the prone position – lying face down – is not inherently dangerous. In his questioning, Nelson focused on the impact of carbon monoxide on Floyd’s heart from the running engine of the squad car that he was restrained next to. Fowler said that Floyd did “not exclusively” die of carbon monoxide but that it may have played a part because people with significant heart disease are more adversely affected than healthy people. “This is just another potential insult, another brick in the wall,” he said. Nelson has argued that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, which was entirely the result of his medical problems. But Fowler acknowledged that “the more the individual is stressed, both physically and in other ways, the more the demand on the heart is going to increase”. The prosecution in its cross-examination was expected to question Fowler about the extent to which Floyd’s stress levels were increased by having Chauvin’s knee on his neck and struggling to breathe while his hands were also handcuffed behind his back, which further restricts respiration. Fowler is also likely to be asked whether, as other medical experts have testified, Floyd’s heart would not have stopped at that time if not for the manner of his arrest. Nelson needs just one juror to have reasonable doubt to cause a hung jury, although that would not be enough for acquittal and would be likely to force Chauvin to face another trial. Doubt among enough jurors might be enough to see them convict the former police officer of the lesser charge, manslaughter. The defence is expected to finish delivering its evidence by Friday and the case to go to the jury early next week. It is still unknown if Nelson will call Chauvin to testify on his own behalf. Although that would give the accused former officer the opportunity to explain his actions it would also open him to a stringent cross-examination. Three other police officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial continues.

  • Whitmer questions Biden Covid vaccine strategy as the president faces new pandemic woes

    After weeks of signs of improvement, Biden was confronted with vaccine problems and rising cases in places like Michigan.

  • Biden to address Congress under security, COVID restrictions

    President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress will look like no other in recent memory. The traditional speech for the new president, set for April 28, will unfold against the backdrop of heightened security in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and ongoing coronavirus protocols. It will be designated a National Special Security Event, according to a Capitol official involved in the planning and granted anonymity to discuss the situation on Wednesday.