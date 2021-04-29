Biden gets bipartisan applause from lawmakers in response to his call to 'buy American'

Tim O'Donnell
1 min read
President Biden has received plenty of applause from Democrats during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, but as is often the case with the opposing party during these speeches, Republican lawmakers have proved to be a tough crowd most of the time. That said, there were some moments of bipartisan satisfaction.

The first big one came when Biden explained that the guiding principle of his American Jobs Plan — which doesn't have Republican support at the moment — will be to "buy American." That prompted Democrats and Republicans alike to rise to their feet in support.

GOP lawmakers also joined their Democratic colleagues in applauding Biden when he called on Congress to fund more research in the quest to end cancer. "I know of nothing more bipartisan," Biden said. No one seemed to disagree.

