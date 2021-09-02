Biden gets confused, can't remember detail from his daughter's wedding: 'My mind is going blank now'

President Joe Biden appeared confused when recalling his daughter's wedding during a meeting with rabbis prior to the Jewish holiday season.

During the meeting, Biden began telling the holy men about his daughter's wedding. He explained having a joint Jewish-Catholic wedding, his daughter being a Catholic and her husband Jewish.

"We wanted to have a co-confessional wedding," Biden said. "We had a huppah on the altar, and we had a co- ... It was co-officiated. Now some of you aren't gonna like this, but it was co-officiated by a Catholic priest, as well as a Jewish rabbi."

Biden then appears to complain about a Catholic hymn he requested at the wedding not getting played and a Jewish song being played instead.

"I only asked one thing ... There's a hymn, my favorite hymn in the Catholic Church based on a psalm. I asked if that hymn in the Catholic Church ... and they played, my mind is going blank now, what's the song that is played when everybody is on the chair?" Biden said, appearing confused. "I can't remember it. Anyway ... I said, 'What the hell's going on here?' I just had one little favor, just that they play 'Eagle's Wings.'"

Biden then trails off into another thought.

Biden is the second Catholic president, after Irish Catholic John F. Kennedy. He has had friction with the church due to his overt support of abortion, a position antithetical to Catholic teachings.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops debated earlier this year whether to continue allowing Biden to receive communion if his open advocacy of abortion continued.

The bishops voted 168-55 in favor of drafting "a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church," which would reconsider whether pro-abortion Catholic politicians can receive communion.

