Biden gets emotional during visit to Arlington National Cemetery after announcing Afghanistan withdrawal

John Haltiwanger
·1 min read
Biden
President Joe Biden wipes his eye as he walks through Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans of the Afghan conflict in Arlington, Virginia, on April 14, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited Arlington National Cemetery after formally announcing plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

  • Section 60 of the cemetery is where many US troops who died in Afghanistan and Iraq are buried.

  • "Look at them all. Look at them all," Biden said as he paid his respects.

  • At the cemetery, Biden said it wasn't a difficult decision to withdraw the remaining troops: "To me, it was absolutely clear."

  • Biden got emotional during the visit and spoke about his late son, Beau, who served in Iraq.

  • "I have trouble these days ever showing up at a cemetery and not thinking of my son, Beau," Biden told reporters.

  • In remarks before the visit to Arlington, Biden said, "I'm the first president in 40 years who knows what it means to have a child serving in a war zone."

    OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.