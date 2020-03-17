Biden gets full Secret Service protection

Washington — Former Vice President Joe Biden is receiving full protection from the U.S. Secret Service, an agency spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. Concerns about Biden's safety were raised after protesters managed to rush the stage at an event earlier this month.

"The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that we have initiated full protective coverage for Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joseph Biden," the spokesperson said.

Biden's campaign made an official request for Secret Service protection last week as he cemented his status as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. The House Homeland Security Committee had previously asked congressional leaders and the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether Biden and fellow candidate Bernie Sanders should have protective details.

On March 3, women holding signs reading "Let Dairy Die" stormed the stage where Biden was making remarks after his Super Tuesday primary victories. The protesters were pushed aside by Biden's wife, Jill Biden, and his campaign press secretary, Symone Sanders.

Biden was previously under Secret Service protection while he was vice president and briefly after leaving office. Federal law states that former vice presidents and their families are entitled to protection for six months after leaving office.

Arden Farhi contributed reporting.

