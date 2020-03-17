Sanders Online Events Dwarf Biden’s in Viewers: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders drew 5.3 million views at three online campaign events, with the help of friends like Neil Young.

On Saturday, the Vermont senator hosted an FDR-style “fireside chat” livestreamed from his home in Burlington that his campaign said was viewed more than 2.8 million times. He picked up another 1 million views with an hourlong policy video program.

And he racked up 1.6 million views with a “digital rally” on Monday that featured appearances by Young, actress Daryl Hannah, Jim James of My Morning Jacket and the Free Nationals.

The numbers dwarfed those watching a tele-town hall held by former Vice President Joe Biden about the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. Biden said his staff told him 35,000 to 38,000 people called in.

Another virtual town hall hosted by Biden on Friday was marred by technical glitches.

Maryland Postpones April Presidential Primary (11:33 a.m.)

Concerns over the coronavirus have upended the Democratic primary calendar, as five states have postponed elections.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state’s primary would be pushed back from April 28 to June 2, the last possible day for the state to comply with primary rules from the Democratic National Committee.

Maryland will join the already scheduled elections in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington, D.C., on that day, as well as possibly Ohio, which canceled an election scheduled for Tuesday at the last minute.

Three other states are moving ahead with changes. In Georgia, officials have sought to push the March 24 primary to May 19. Meantime, in Kentucky, officials are looking to delay their primary from May 19 to June 23. And in Louisiana, the election has been rescheduled from April 4 to June 20.

Biden Gets Secret Service Protection (10:40 a.m.)

Joe Biden has officially received Secret Service protection, more than four months later than Donald Trump’s detail was assigned in the 2016 election.

A Secret Service spokesperson told Bloomberg News that the agency had begun full protective coverage for Biden after receiving his request.

Biden, whose Secret Service codename as vice president was Celtic in a nod to his Irish roots, first considered requesting protection two weeks ago, after anti-dairy protesters stormed the stage at an event in Los Angeles.

Trump requested Secret Service protection in late October of 2015 and received it on Nov. 5 of that year. -- Jennifer Epstein

Coming Up

Puerto Rico will hold a Democratic primary on March 29.

Alaska and Hawaii will hold Democratic primaries on April 4, while Wyoming will hold Democratic caucuses.

(Disclaimer: Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, also sought the Democratic presidential nomination. He endorsed Joe Biden on March 4.)

