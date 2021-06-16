Biden gifts Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison and custom aviators during their first face-to-face meeting at Geneva summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Biden gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison during their meeting on Wednesday.

The president also gifted Putin a custom pair of Aviator sunglasses.

Gift-giving is a routine practice between world leaders.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison and a pair of custom Aviators, according to a White House official.

The American bison was named the national mammal of the United States in 2016 and the gift, made by Steuben Glass of New York, marks "a stately interpretation of one of our nation's most majestic mammals and representative of strength, unity, resilience," the White House said.

The sculpture was presented on a cherry wood base as a tribute to President George Washington, and includes a plaque that commemorates Biden's first face-to-face meeting with Putin since he took office.

Aviators are Biden's go-to sunglasses. Putin's new pair was made by Randolph USA.

The two world leaders gathered in Geneva for a summit during a time of heightened tensions between the US and Russia. Biden hopes to restore a more "stable" and "predictable" relationship with Putin and depart from what he has previously described as a soft approach toward Russia under former President Donald Trump.

Gift-giving between world leaders is a routine diplomatic practice. Biden last week gave United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson a handmade American bicycle and matching helmet during their first meeting in Cornwall, England.

