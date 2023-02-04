U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Surveillance Balloon

Katie Hawkinson
·2 min read
ELIZABETH FRANTZ/Reuters
ELIZABETH FRANTZ/Reuters

The United States has shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET.

The balloon was taken down when it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.

Less than an hour prior, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associated Press Saturday that U.S. President Joe Biden has made the call to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon currently floating over the Atlantic Ocean near North Carolina.

U.S. fighter jets were spotted in the area leading up to the shot. Meanwhile, the FAA paused all air traffic in and out of three airports in North and South Carolina until at least 3:30 p.m. ET, citing the reason as “national security initiatives.”

Just hours earlier, Biden said “we’re going to take care of it” when asked on Saturday morning if the U.S. planned to shoot it out of the sky.

The tough talking comments come after Chinese foreign affairs officials said they never formally announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Sunday visit to Beijing, which has now been canceled in the wake of the surveillance balloon.

“In actuality, the U.S. and China have never announced any visit, the U.S. making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that,” officials said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, after canceling the trip, Blinken said he told a senior Chinese diplomat that the balloon was an “irresponsible act,” according to the Associated Press.

On Friday night, CNN reported that U.S. military officials were in talks with NASA to determine the potential debris field if the balloon were to be shot down. This news comes a day after the Pentagon also spotted a second Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Latin America.

