Biden gives Calif. woman pep talk in weekly address revival

  President Joe Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, embarca en el Air Force One en la base Andrews de la Fuerza Aérea, en Maryland, para un viaje de fin de semana a Wilmington, Delaware, el 5 de febrero de 2021. (AP Foto/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden gave a pep talk to a California woman who was laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, during a conversation the White House said is part of an effort to help him engage more consistently with regular Americans.

The White House on Saturday released a two-and-a-half-minute video of Biden's long-distance telephone conversation with a woman identified only as Michele. After losing her job at a startup clothing company in July, she wrote Biden a letter. He read it, then called her.

The Roseville, California, woman told Biden “it's been a tough time" trying to find work.

Biden, who spoke from his Oval Office desk, replied that his father used to say a job is about dignity and respect as much as it is about a paycheck. He described his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, which calls for $1,400 payments to people like Michele, and other economic aid for individuals and small businesses. There's also money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines.

“I've been saying a long time, the idea that we think we can keep businesses open and moving and thriving without dealing with this pandemic is just a nonstarter,” Biden said.

The conversation is part of an effort to help Biden, who has largely limited his travel because of the pandemic, communicate directly with Americans, the White House said. Biden did fly to Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday to spend the weekend at home with his family.

"There is a time-honored tradition in the country of hearing from the president in this way,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday in previewing the video. She referenced Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “fireside chats” and Ronald Reagan's establishment of a weekly radio address.

The radio address eventually grew to include a video version viewed over the internet. The practice, however, became moribund under former President Donald Trump.

Psaki said Biden's weekly address would be produced in a variety of forms.

