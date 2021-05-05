Biden on GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from House leadership: 'I don't understand the Republicans'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Responding to a reporter’s question about GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the No. 3 position in the House Republican leadership, President Biden said, “I don’t understand the Republicans.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on GOP's Cheney saga: 'I don't understand the Republicans'

    After a visit to a local Washington, D.C., restaurant where he promoted the American Rescue Plan (and picked up some tacos and enchiladas for lunch) on Wednesday, President Biden was asked to weigh in on the possibility of House Republicans ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position. Biden didn't have much to say beyond acknowledging that he doesn't "understand the Republicans." video https://t.co/PCMhEcf14I — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 5, 2021 Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime Cheney ally, also fielded a question about what's going on in the lower chamber. He dodged. McConnell, close ally of Cheney’s, pivots when asked about her/tumult in GOP. “We are confronted with severe challenges from the new administration and a narrow majority in the House and a 50-50 Senate to turn American into a socialist country and that’s 100 percent of my focus” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 5, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basketTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • The MAGA Nuts Think Liz Cheney, of All People, Is a RINO

    GettyWhen a hardline conservative like Liz Cheney, daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney—who was known as Darth Vader—is too moderate for her party, something has gone radically wrong with the Republicans. Cheney is Republican royalty. She is the third-ranking leader in the House GOP caucus. She won her third term with 69 percent of the vote. And now she’s bucking the crazies in her party who think she’s a traitor because she voted to impeach President Trump.“We can’t rebuild the party or the conservative movement on a foundation of lies,” Cheney reportedly said in an off-the-record interview Monday with former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan at a conservative donors retreat, doubling down on her lonely fight for the truth in her party as GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is likely to call for a vote in the Republican caucus next week on whether to strip her of her leadership spot.Cheney could have run for the Senate in Wyoming when there was an open seat last year. She would have won easily but instead ceded the opportunity to her predecessor in the House, Cynthia Loomis, who happily melded into the Tea Party crazy caucus. On its face, given the rapidly escalating feud with her party, it looks like Cheney made a bad bet, seeing her future in the House, perhaps as the GOP’s first female speaker should the Republicans regain the majority in 2022. But unless things change dramatically, Cheney could be on her way out of the House GOP leadership having crossed swords with McCarthy over his reverence for Trump and the party’s deliberate rewriting of what happened on Jan. 6.Trump Wants Liz Cheney Gone, but Will the House GOP Obey?Those who know Liz Cheney are not so quick to write her off. “She’s tough like the old man, she’s not going to back down,” a former Republican legislative aide told The Daily Beast, mapping out what she sees as the two likely outcomes to the current imbroglio. “Either they dump her and she goes off to write books and run a big conservative think tank where she can be the Republican Party in opposition to congressional Republicans—or she survives by a hair,” says this source, “and she’ll be in a weakened position, but she can hold her seat and ultimately come back strong.”Either way, the Republicans are hellbent on self-destruction. Mitt Romney, the party’s former standard bearer, was booed and shouted down with cries of “traitor” and “communist” by 2100 attendees at the GOP convention in Utah on Saturday. Romney took it in stride. “You can boo all you like,” he said. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan... and if you don’t recall, I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”Romney remains Utah’s favorite son, with a tight grip on his Senate seat despite the rantings of the Trump base. Cheney too easily beat back a February challenge from the Freedom Caucus 165 to 41, but the drumbeat against her from the GOP’s most extreme faction is relentless. Trump calls Cheney a “big-shot warmonger” and says the party should get rid of her.Internal leadership fights are hard to call, and another vote has not been scheduled. Either way, Cheney wins in the long term, says Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow in the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution. “She has made a bet. She is the leader of the un-crazy Republican Party. She may have setbacks, maybe she’ll lose her leadership position, maybe she’ll lose her House seat. But at some point, the Republican Party comes out of its fog, and she will be there.”In other words, instead of losing a principled leader which Cheney has demonstrated she is, the GOP could end up boosting her. “This is the kind of courage voters love,” says Kamarck. “She’s absolutely her own person.” At age 54, Cheney has many years in front of her. Political movements are about big ideas, and you can’t build a movement around an election that was stolen when it wasn’t, says Kamarck.The Republican Party isn’t liberals and conservatives anymore. It’s the far right and then the crazies. There’s a minute number of people like Cheney and Romney who are focused on policy and are ideologically predisposed to support consistent GOP ideals like limited government, lower taxes, personal responsibility, balanced budgets and a robust foreign policy. The rest of the party wants to wage culture war, a losing bet if the economy remains strong and President Biden can deliver on his promise that government can make life better and reduce the inequality that is eating away at the core of our democracy.At any point, Cheney could have done what many of her colleagues are doing, which is to rewrite history according to Trump. Cheney refuses to kowtow to anybody, and she’s fearless. “She’s making this decision with open eyes,” says Jack Pitney, professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College. “She knows the cost of what she’s doing, that she may be ousted from the leadership and she may be facing a serious primary challenge. What makes it particularly courageous, she’s a Cheney and she knows she’ll never be a real favorite of liberal Democrats.”For now, though, she is a barometer on how much the world has changed. She may have peaked too soon in 2014 when she challenged an incumbent Republican, Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, an act of disloyalty in the eyes of her elders. She withdrew from the race and settled for the House in the next cycle. Now that she’s fighting for her political life, there’s lots of second-guessing. Whatever happens, she is a truthteller in a party that has gone off the rails. Maybe she’s the Cheney who will restore a party beaten by loss and lies. There’s no one else vying for the job.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cheney Responds to GOP ‘Concerns’ about Her Leadership, Says the ‘Issue’ Is Refusal to Lie

    Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) said that Republican concerns about her leadership ability, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy described in a Tuesday morning interview, stem from her refusal to “whitewash” the January 6 Capitol riots and spread “lies” about the 2020 election. “This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in a statement. “Liz will not do that. That is the issue” The statement came in response to McCarthy’s claim that some GOP representatives are “concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair to carry out the message.” “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority,” McCarthy said. “Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned. And that’s about the message about going forward, combating Joe Biden.” Cheney was one of ten GOP representatives who voted to impeach President Trump during the riots, and has accepted the outcome of the 2020 elections while Trump has claimed they were “stolen” by Democrats. In recent comments, Cheney has refused to label Trump as a leader of the Republican Party and said senators who objected to the Electoral College results should not run for president in the future.

  • La. GOP leader: How do you know slavery was bad if no one around to see it?

    Women’s Republican Club of New Orleans head Martha Huckabay has taken a pretty awful take on U.S. history. Martha Huckabay, the president of the Women’s Republican Club of New Orleans, came up with an interesting take on U.S. history this weekend. Huckabay shared a clip of a segment in which a Louisiana state representative was interviewing with CNN’s John Berman about comments made by a Republican counterpart, Rep. Ray Garofalo, that students in his state’s schools should learn “the good, the bad and the ugly” of slavery.

  • WSJ Slams GOP Effort To Oust Liz Cheney For 'Daring To Tell The Truth'

    "GOP leaders shouldn't have to lie about 2020 to keep their job," the conservative newspaper's editorial board said.

  • Biden does not 'understand' GOP efforts to oust Cheney

    Biden made the comment after visiting the restaurant 'Taqueria Las Gemelas' for a carry-out lunch on Cinco de Mayo in Washington, DC.A renewed Republican drive to oust U.S. Representative Liz Cheney as a party leader for criticizing former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election intensified on Wednesday, as top Republicans including the former president voiced support for a Trump ally as her replacement.Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, publicly endorsed Representative Elise Stefanik for Cheney's job as chair of the party's conference, which makes her the No. 3 House Republican. The move appeared to make certain a vote on Cheney's future, as early as next Wednesday.Stefanik, a 36-year-old New York state Republican whose status in the party rose after she aggressively defended Trump during congressional hearings ahead of his 2019 impeachment, also has Trump's support.

  • Biden says he doesn't 'understand the Republicans' amid House GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership

    Republican leaders are campaigning for Rep. Elise Stefanik - a fierce Trump supporter - to replace Cheney, Punchbowl News reported.

  • Fox News host Brian Kilmeade questions 6th grader for praising Biden and not giving Trump enough credit on school reopenings

    "Really? That's hard to believe," Kilmeade replied when a middle schooler complimented President Biden's pandemic response on Fox News.

  • The DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    It looks like the Democratic National Committee is getting ready for a possible pillow fight in 2024. The DNC has "has quietly assembled a core team" that's looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, and not long after President Biden's inauguration, it "started gathering 'oppo' on over 20 Republican politicians and has identified 49 GOPers who could run," Politico reports. Evidently, they have their eye on a "wide range of people," not just the possible candidates you'd expect like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), but also "unconventional candidates" — like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. "DNC officials believe social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn't run," Politico writes. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is also reportedly one of these "unconventional" candidates the DNC has identified. Lindell has been repeatedly pushing false allegations of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, and he's even claimed that former President Donald Trump "will be back in office in August." The pillow magnate "has told associates" that Trump "is encouraging him to run for governor of Minnesota" in 2022, Politico reported last year. Still, a 2024 presidential run by Lindell might appear unlikely, especially given the possibility that Trump himself seeks another term. But even if there's a small chance, it seems the DNC doesn't want to be asleep at the wheel. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basketTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

  • Ernst defends fellow Republican leader Cheney — but calls for intra-GOP peace

    With “what’s going on in the House," the Iowa senator said, "they need to evaluate: Is this helping or hurting our party?”

  • Therapists ‘could be criminalised’ for treating gender dysphoria under new laws

    Psychotherapists could be criminalised for treating children who want to be transgender under new laws banning conversion therapy, the Government has been warned. Mental health professionals say that under new laws they could lose their licence or even face prison terms for exploring the reasons behind a child's belief that they were born in the wrong body. A group of therapists are now calling on ministers to exclude professional treatments of gender dysphoria from the ban, which could be announced as early as next week. A petition calling on the Government to "safeguard evidence-based therapy" in the new laws has received more than 7,600 signatures. If it reaches 10,000 minsters are required to provide a response. It states: "We ask the Government not to criminalise essential, explorative therapy. Such well-meaning legislation might ironically deny vulnerable children the help they need." The Government last night said that it would not comment on the contents of the policy but that it will be announced "shortly". Liz Truss, the Minister for Women and Equalities, has already pledged that the ban will extend to cover those in the trans community. It has already faced criticism from religious groups, who say that it could criminalise church leaders. Now further concerns are being raised by a number of medical professionals, including Dr David Bell - who blew the whistle on practices at the NHS’s Tavistock clinic - who warned it could be a Trojan horse for trans activists to put pressure on clinicians.

  • Meghan McCain rips House GOP leader for 'intentionally' attacking Rep. Liz Cheney because she refused 'to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus'

    "They're shivving her" for "saying the election wasn't stolen and for refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus," McCain said of GOP leaders.

  • Liz Cheney could be ‘toast’ in fight with Trump over future of Republican Party

    Cheney’s political future was increasingly in peril as McCarthy signaled he would no longer protect his lieutenant from those seeking her ouster from House GOP leadership, opening the possibility of a vote to remove her from the job as soon as next week. One Republican granted anonymity to discuss the situation said simply, “She’s toast.”

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo is no fan of NBA’s new play-in format. Here’s his objection

    Veteran center Bismack Biyombo, an officer in the players association, has competitive objections to NBA play-in format.

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • France to reach 20 million first COVID vaccinations by mid-May: official

    France remains on track to administer a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 20 million people by mid-May, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, a target that would amount to almost a third of the country's population. France is gradually unwinding its third lockdown and is hoping an uptick of the vaccination campaign will allow it to lift more restrictive measures over the coming months. As of Monday, more than 16.1 million people in France had received at least one vaccine shot, a total representing 24.1% of the population and 30.7% of the adult population.