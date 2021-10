Associated Press

Georgia's determination to win its top-10 matchup against Arkansas on the ground had nothing to do with which quarterback started for the Bulldogs. Instead, it was all about taking what the Arkansas defense gave Georgia — and the Bulldogs just kept taking and taking. Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs' second consecutive shutout.