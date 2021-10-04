Biden: GOP playing ‘Russian roulette’ with US economy
President Joe Biden blasted Republicans on Monday for refusing to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling so the U.S. does not default on its debt for the first time ever.
Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]
In her memoir, Grisham lumps in Graham with "hangers-on" who sought to be a part of Trump's orbit, calling him out for trying to score "freebies."
Grisham wrote it "thrilled" her that Trump was wearing her makeup "during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration."
"You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets
JPMorgan Chase's CEO said his daughter asked 'how could you, Dad?' when he joined Donald Trump's business council. He cited Martin Luther King.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, the wealthiest person in Illinois, told the Economic Club of Chicago Monday he has grave doubts about the future of Chicago, and that his investment firm, Citadel, will probably move its headquarters elsewhere — if the city doesn’t “change course.” Griffin said Chicago remains the corporate headquarters, but the firm’s New York office is now the ...
"In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.
"It was the first and only time that happened, because we came to find out that it was against the rules," Stephanie Grisham writes in her tell-all.
Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump was stalled during his presidency but is now moving forward.
"I don't know if the decision went all the way up to General Kelly, although he was the type of guy who liked top-to-bottom control," Grisham wrote.
An expensive yacht and a luxury apartment in Monte Carlo are just a couple of the assets bolstering the clandestine net worth of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged mistress — despite her modest upbringing.
"The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyFor decades, Donald Trump has treasured non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements, using them to prevent staff and associates from divulging information about his political and corporate empires. But a recent court judgment has called into question just how iron-clad these agreements really are, potentially exposing Trump to many of the secrets he’s worked to keep private in all facets of his life.Just last week, the Trump NDA regime suffe
Afghanistan is dependent on neighboring countries for much of its power supply and risks defaulting on its debts, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Video uploaded on social media shows activists bombarding Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as liberals have recently expressed growing frustration with the centrist Democrat over her opposition to an economic agenda largely supported by her fellow party members.
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is in a military jail for slamming the withdrawal from Afghanistan on social media; he has criticized both Trump and Biden.
Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), chair of the progressive caucus, said Sunday that she will not support Democrats’ massive social-spending package if it includes the Hyde Amendment, a stipulation that prohibits taxpayer money from funding abortions.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's family may have made a $42 million profit on the property, the BBC reported, citing leaked Pandora Papers files.
Eleven Washingtonians had asserted that the Constitution already provides a way for Congress to give the District of Columbia a vote in the House.
With Trump's own advisers split on whether he's serious about 2024 or if it's a publicity stunt, his flirtations keep the rest of the GOP field in limbo.