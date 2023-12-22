Biden grants clemency to Indianapolis man in prison for drug offense

An Indianapolis man is among 11 people granted clemency by President Joe Biden on Friday while serving time for non-violent drug-related offenses.

Kenneth Winkler, 40, was sentenced in July 2012 to two decades in prison followed by 10 years on supervised release after he was implicated in a methamphetamine trafficking ring. Winkler had nine years left in his prison sentence before Biden commuted the time to now end Feb. 20, 2024. Winkler will still serve 10 years on supervised release.

According to court documents, Winkler was one of 10 people indicted in a federal drug investigation in Indianapolis at the time of his sentencing. Agents in records said his involvement with codefendants left him responsible for "no less than" 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamines, which he then distributed for several months.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Since his sentence, Winkler has at least twice applied for compassionate release, including once during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to medical conditions that included obesity and a hole in his heart.

The commuted sentences come alongside Biden's announcement Friday to issue a federal pardon to every American who's used marijuana in the past, including people who have never been arrested or prosecuted.

Here's who else received clemency from President Joe Biden:

Felipe Arriaga – Sunnyside, WashingtonOffense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (District of Montana). Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (December 17, 2009).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Earlie Deacon Barber – Dothan, AlabamaOffense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of a mixture and substance containing cocaine and more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base (Northern District of Florida). Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (Sept. 9, 2009).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

James Michael Barber – Gastonia, North CarolinaOffense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams of cocaine base (Western District of North Carolina). Sentence: 15 years and eight months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Feb. 13, 2015).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Anthony Ewing – Union City, GeorgiaOffense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base (crack) (Central District of Illinois). Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment (as amended by order of June 22, 2017), 10-year term of supervised release (January 22, 2016).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Quittman Andre Goodley – Austin, TexasOffense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (Western District of Texas). Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (July 18, 2012).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on February 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Deondre Cordell Higgins – Kansas City, MissouriOffense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base (Western District of Missouri).Sentence: Life imprisonment, no supervised release (August 30, 2011).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to a term of 25 years, leaving intact and in effect all other components of the sentence and with the final two years of his incarceration in prerelease custody, to the maximum extent permitted by law.

Leroy Lymons – Pensacola, FloridaOffense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine (Northern District of Florida). Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 12, 2012).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to a term of 27 years, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Angel Rosario – Allentown, PennsylvaniaOffense: Distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) within 1,000 feet of a public school; distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack); distribution of cocaine base (crack) within 1,000 feet of a public school (two counts); distribution of cocaine base (crack) (two counts) (Eastern District of Pennsylvania). Sentence: 21 years and 10 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, and $2,500 fine (July 19, 2012).

Esaias J. Tucker – Tallahassee, FloridaOffense: Conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and more than 28 grams of cocaine base (Northern District of Florida). Sentence: 20 years of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (January 29, 2013).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

Darryl Allen Winkfield – Augusta, GeorgiaOffense: Conspiracy to distribute, and to possess cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute; distribution of cocaine hydrochloride (three counts); possession of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute (Southern District of Georgia). Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (Sept. 29, 1998).Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 20, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release with all its conditions and all other components of the sentence.

