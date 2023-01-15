Biden grants federal disaster relief for California counties hit hard by severe storms

Federal help for those affected by a series of severe storms in California has been approved by the White House.

The Major Disaster Declaration targets federal funding for those in the counties of Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz, areas that have been devastated by flooding, mudslides and landslides.

Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed the help. The governor toured Merced County on Saturday where he spoke with local government officials and displaced residents of the community of Planada who were flooded out of their homes.

“California is grateful for President Biden’s swift approval of this critical support to communities reeling from these ongoing storms,” said Newsom in a statement Sunday. “We’ll continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to help keep Californians safe and make sure our communities have the resources and assistance they need to rebuild and recover.”

The disaster declaration provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people and business owners recover.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz. Additional counties may be included once storm conditions allow state, local and federal officials to safely assess the extent of the damage.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 TTY.