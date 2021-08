Good Morning America

President Joe Biden is in the midst of the roughest stretch of his presidency -- with evacuation operations continuing through Tuesday in Afghanistan under the threat of further terrorist attacks -- having failed to convince even members of his own party that he's on the right course. In fact, there's uncommon cross-partisan agreement that withdrawing all U.S. troops by Aug. 31 could be a grave mistake. The percentage of Americans who think U.S. troops should stay until all Americans are out of Afghanistan is 86% among Democrats, 87% among Republicans and 86% among Independents, in the ABC/Ipsos poll conducted after Thursday's suicide attack in Kabul.