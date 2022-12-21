Biden Greets Ukrainian President Zelensky at White House ahead of Address to Congress

President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House Wednesday afternoon, marking the latter’s first visit beyond Ukraine’s borders since Russia invaded 300 days ago.

“Mr. President, welcome back,” Biden told Zelensky, who was clad in his trademark olive-green military sweater and khakis.

Zelensky’s official Instagram account confirmed the president’s visit and outlined his objectives.

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer. I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden,” Zelensky wrote. “Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our entire land, to all our people.”

Zelensky’s visit comes at a crucial legislative juncture for the United States as the Senate is preparing to vote on an omnibus bill that includes a $45 billion economic and military aid package to Ukraine for the coming year.

America is Ukraine’s largest military backer, having contributed an estimated $18.51 billion in aid to the beleaguered country between January and November of this year. By comparison, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Canada have contributed roughly a combined $7 billion in total, according to estimates by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

President Biden is expected to use the state visit to announce America’s intention to share sophisticated Patriot anti-aircraft missiles with Ukraine to rein in the Russian air force.

Zelensky’s visit has drawn a rare show of bipartisan support as the joint session of Congress Wednesday evening is expected to draw senior Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

“Please be present for a very special focus on democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) wrote in a letter Tuesday to fellow congressional delegates, the BBC reports.

While Republican leadership in the Senate has been equally supportive, Republicans in the House have called for their colleagues to reconsider the scale of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and have objected to passing a massive spending bill in the final days of a lame-duck Congress, rather than waiting until the new GOP House majority takes office in the new year.

“In the defense part of our expenditures, making sure the Defense department can deal with the major threats coming from Russia and China, providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians — that’s the No. 1 priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans,” Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell said.

