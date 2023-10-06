Biden: had no choice on building new barriers on border

U.S. President Joe Biden receives a briefing on Ukraine from members of his national security team in the Oval Office at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was told he had no choice but to spend previously appropriated money on the building of new sections of a border barrier in Texas to stem the flow of migrants in the area.

"I was told that I had no choice," Biden told reporters at the White House. Biden said if Congress passes legislation to build something - whether an aircraft carrier or wall - or provide for a tax cut, he could not say he did not like it and would not pay for it.

