Biden and other Democratic politicians react to the guilty verdict of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hailed the guilty verdicts in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday afternoon but said the murder shows how far America has to go to achieve racial justice for all.

Minutes after three white men were convicted of murdering the Black jogger, Biden said jury’s verdicts “reflect our justice system doing its job.”

“The verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished,” Biden said.

Still, Biden said the killing itself, which came after the three men chased down Arbery, is a grim indictment of American society.

“We must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin,” the president said.

Harris vowed that Arbery’s name and life would not be forgotten.

“Ahmaud Arbery was a son. He was a brother. He was a friend. His life had meaning,” said Harris, who is the nation’s first Black vice president.

Civil rights advocates, Democratic lawmakers and Black leaders joined Biden and Harris in calling the verdict a small but important step toward justice.

Outgoing New York City Mayor de Blasio pointed out that Arbery would be alive but for the violent racism of the three attackers.

This verdict can never undo the anguish the Arbery family has experienced, but at least justice has prevailed,” de Blasio tweeted.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointed out in a tweet that authorities initially failed to take the killing seriously and only moved to investigate after protests erupted in Arbery’s community of Brunswick, Georgia.

Hailing from the Bronx, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) vowed to keep fighting racism in Arbery’s name.

“For Ahmaud, and every life stolen by white supremacists, our fight for justice continues,” Jones tweeted.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Biden reminded Americans that the killers robbed Arbery’s family of spending the holiday with their promising young son and noted that “nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community.”

Story continues

He called for Arbery’s legacy to be one of progress toward justice for all Americans in a country still bitterly divided along racial lines.

“Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country,” Biden said from Nantucket, Mass., where he is spending the long holiday weekend.

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg, were convicted of killing Arbery along with neighbor Roddy Bryan.

The trio claimed they were seeking to detain Arbery over a string of thefts in the area, even though there was no evidence he had anything to do with them. Travis McMichael claimed he fired in self-defense when a cornered Arbery ran towards him.

But prosecutors said the men had no right to stop Arbery, let alone kill him. The jury of nine women and three men, which included just one Black man, agreed and quickly moved to convict all three on almost all the main charges.

They still face federal charges of violating Arbery’s civil rights, a case that Biden vowed to vigorously pursue.