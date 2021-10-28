Biden hails 'historic' framework for US economy

Yahoo Entertainment

On Wednesday, Elizabeth Banks appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” where she revealed how she talked to her sons Felix (10) and Magnus (8) about sex. While the kids knew they were a combination of both their parents, they were not sure how the combination came to be. “They knew that they were part of their dad and part of me, an egg and a sperm” Banks said. “So all of those things had been discussed, when we were in the back of the car and the question came, ‘Yes, yes, mommy, but how does the sperm get to the egg?’ I realized, oh!” Her sons sexual development helped motivate her to start a sex ed podcast called “My Body, My Podcast.” And when it came time for her to tell her sons about the birds and the bees, she mainly used words that start with P’s and V’s. “Let me just say this right off the bat, you should not lie to your kids about it” Banks said. “If they ask it means because they're curious and age appropriate. You should tell them straight up what it is, if you say ‘stork,’ later on they're going to ask, ‘What else does she lie to me about?’ They're going to figure out it's not storks.”