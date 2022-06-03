Biden hails 'historically robust' jobs numbers

President Joe Biden hailed the jobs report numbers Friday, showing that U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, calling them "historically robust" and saying they are a sign of a healthy economy in a "strong position to tackle" inflation. (June 3)

