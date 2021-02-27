Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill

The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that was championed by President Joe Biden, the first step in providing another dose of aid to a weary nation as the measure now moves to a tense Senate. (Feb. 27)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Good morning, folks. For a few weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of the American public has made it clear that they support my American Rescue Plan. And the House of Representatives took the first step toward making it a reality.

And I want to thank-- and I called her just a few moments ago-- Nancy Pelosi for her extraordinary-- Speaker Pelosi for her extraordinary leadership, and all those who supported our plan. And with their vote, we're one step closer to vaccinating the nation. We are one step closer to putting $1,400 in the pockets of Americans.

We're one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them. We're step closer to helping millions of Americans feed their families and keep a roof over their head. We're one step closer to getting our kids safely back in school.

We're one step closer to getting state and local governments the money they need to prevent massive layoffs for essential workers. Now, now, the bill moves to the United States Senate, where I hope it will receive quick action. We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly, and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus. We can finally get our economy moving again.

And the people of this country have suffered far too much for too long. We need to relieve that suffering. The American Rescue Plan does just that. It relieves the suffering. And it's time to act. I thank you all for being here. Appreciate it.

- President Biden, are you disappointed that you didn't get any-- are you disappointed that you didn't get any Republican support?

