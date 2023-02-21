Biden hails 'rock solid' Nato as Putin blames West for Russia's war

1
Paul Kirby - BBC News
·5 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Royal Castle, in Warsaw, Poland, February 21, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Royal Castle, in Warsaw, Poland, February 21, 2023

Vladimir Putin has sharpened his vitriol towards the West as President Joe Biden, fresh from a visit to Kyiv, praised Western democracy for standing up to naked Russian aggression.

In a week heavy with events ahead of Friday's anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion, Mr Putin spoke first.

The West had enabled Nazi Germany, he claimed, and had turned Ukraine into a neo-Nazi regime that was "anti-Russia".

Hours later Mr Biden said autocrats understood only one word: "No, no, no!"

"Putin thought the world would roll over, he was wrong," he said, vowing that Nato was more united than ever. Kyiv stood strong, proud, tall and free and Western support for Ukraine would not fail, he added.

Welcoming him to Warsaw's royal castle, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that by travelling to Kyiv Mr Biden had shown the free world did not fear anything. Nato's role was to defend and support the free world and Ukraine "must win this war".

Mr Putin's speech barely touched on the progress of Russia's military in Ukraine and there was no indication of how the war might end. The main news involving Russia's military came from Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who accused the chief of staff and defence minister of trying to destroy his group and starve it of weapons.

Russia's president did announce he was suspending the New Start nuclear arms control treaty signed with the US in 2010. The deal caps nuclear warhead numbers and Nato, and UK leaders have urged him to reconsider.

He also declared he had put new ground-based systems on combat duty. He had already threatened last year to use "all means at our disposal" to protect Russia and territory it has seized in Ukraine.

Truth was an early casualty of Mr Putin's lengthy speech, at an exhibition centre a stone's throw from the Kremlin.

"They were the ones who started the war... we're using force to stop it," President Putin asserted in his address to both houses of Russia's parliament.

No Western troops have been on the ground in Ukraine, but Russia's foreign ministry appeared to double down on the claim when it summoned US ambassador Lynne Tracy on Tuesday, saying that Washington should take steps to withdraw "US-Nato military and equipment" from Ukraine.

Mr Putin has blamed the West and Nato countless times in the past, and he reprised many of his claims from his TV address on the day of the invasion a year ago. He reminded Russians of the war in Iraq and the bombing of Belgrade, but steered clear of Russia's long and devastating role in the Syrian civil war, its invasion of neighbouring Georgia or landgrab in Crimea.

As he spoke there was a deadly reminder of the human cost of Europe's most deadly invasion since World War Two.

Six people died and many more were wounded as Russian shells hit Kherson city, liberated from Russian troops last November. A bus stop, a pharmacy and residential areas were hit in the city centre and local media said a kindergarten was among the buildings that came under attack.

What is the New Start treaty?

Signed in 2010 by two then presidents - Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev - the New Start treaty was designed to prevent nuclear war. It limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that both sides can deploy, and gives each country the power to inspect the other.

The arrangement came into force in 2011 and was extended 10 years later - although weapons inspections were disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

Each side's limit is 1,550 long-range nuclear warheads, a lower number than under the previous Start deal.

Between them, the two former Cold War rivals account for almost all of the world's nuclear weapons. Russia had previously said it wanted to keep the treaty running - despite hostile rhetoric on both sides during the Ukraine war.

President Biden visited Warsaw a day after he had gone to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a highly complex security operation.

The Polish president said the visit had sent "an extremely important political signal, primarily for Ukraine", but it was also a sign that the free world and the president of the US was with them and did not forget.

Mr Biden reserved much of his praise for Mr Zelensky and the Ukrainians who had reclaimed land captured during the first weeks of the war.

A bus stop damaged after a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine February 21, 2023
Ukrainian officials said civilian were killed in the middle of the street in Kherson as well as in their homes and workplaces

But he also had words of support for Moldova's pro-EU president, Maia Sandu, over allegations that Russia was plotting to overthrow the current government.

President Putin on Tuesday stoked tensions in Moldova by cancelling a 2012 decree that backed Moldova's sovereignty in solving the future of a breakaway region of Moldova called Transnistria, where Russian troops are stationed.

President Biden is due to meet leaders of nine countries on Nato's eastern flank on Wednesday, and he went out of his way to reaffirm American backing for one of the alliance's key pledges.

Under its Article 5, members of Nato pledge to defend any other member that comes under attack. Mr Biden said US commitment both to the alliance and Article 5 was "rock solid".

"Every member of Nato knows it and Russia knows it as well - an attack against one is an attack against all."

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, followed up Mr Biden's visit to Kyiv on Tuesday with her first trip to Ukraine. Visiting the towns of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian troops murdered hundreds of civilians, she said Ukrainians could count on Italy: "We have been with you since the start and we will be until the end."

Recommended Stories

  • K-pop stars Twice, Guns N' Roses added to MetLife schedule. Here's who else is playing

    Guns N' Roses kick off an international tour on June 5 in Israel. K-pop stars Twice will be the first female K-pop group to headline MetLife.

  • How ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden rode into Kyiv by luxury train

    President’s surprise visit carefully organised in advance and kept top secret

  • Russia suspends participation in New START nuclear treaty with US, Putin says

    Vladimir Putin delivered his annual speech Tuesday just one day after President Biden visited Ukraine and three days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

  • Putin denounces U.S. support for Ukraine

    A sharp speech Tuesday from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin announced during his "state of the nation" address Russia will temporarily suspend its involvement in a critical nuclear arms agreement with the United States raising concerns Russia could restart nuclear testing.

  • China's Xi preparing to visit Moscow for summit with Putin -WSJ

    Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multi-party talks on peace in Ukraine and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year. Preparations for the trip at at an early stage and the timing has not been finalised, the WSJ said, adding that Xi could visit in April or in early May, when Russia celebrates its World War Two victory over Germany.

  • Sydney Sweeney Put a Sheer Twist on the Classic Flapper Dress

    The '20s are back!

  • As climate change threatens European agriculture, debate over GMO crops is reignited

    As global temperatures continue to rise, some experts are once again pushing the use of new strains of crops currently classified as genetically modified organisms to help the continent adapt to changing weather patterns and help save its agricultural industry.

  • Freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms headed to Chicagoland

    Everything from drenching rainfall with embedded thunderstorms to a nasty mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow may impact our viewing area from Tuesday night into Thursday.

  • Six killed in Russian rocket attack as Putin delivers speech, Ukraine says

    KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -At least one Russian rocket slammed into a busy street in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, killing six people as Vladimir Putin delivered a speech marking a year of war in Ukraine, local officials said. Ukraine's military and city authorities said 12 others were wounded in the attack, which a Reuters correspondent on the scene shortly afterwards said left a pool of blood on the pavement beside a mangled bus stop. Photographs posted online by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier shown corpses lying in the street.

  • How ASML became Europe’s most valuable tech firm

    ASML machines make computer chips - with technology so advanced the firm is caught in geopolitical rivalry.

  • US Treasury Warns Chinese Companies on Tech Supplies to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Treasury Department official warned companies in China and around the world that they will be punished if they keep doing business with Russia in violation of US sanctions, as the Biden administration looks to sever President Vladimir Putin’s financial lifeline with the conflict heading into its second year.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineRussia’s War on Ukrain

  • This Top Semiconductor Stock Sees Better Economic Times Ahead in 2023

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) pulled out all the stops and delivered exceptional financial results for the final months of calendar year 2022 (its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended Jan. 29, 2023). Neither financial metric broke growth records, but both were near the high end of the guidance the company provided a few months ago. Given how ugly it's been for parts of the semiconductor industry have been lately, Applied Materials' quarter was quite good.

  • Soldier who defended Mariupol recounts battles in city centre

    A National Guardsman with call sign Cerberus served as a machine gunner in Mariupol. He was first at the Azovstal steel plant, then he was sent to the Azov Regiment, and then he was at the contact line in the centre of Mariupol.

  • Ukraine 'started the war and we used force to stop it', Putin says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukraine 'started the war and we used force to stop it'. Source: Reuters

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • Sydney Sweeney wows in Berlin

    Actor premieres Sydney Sweeney "Reality" at the Berlin International film Festival. Sweeney plays NSA whistleblower Reality Winner in the real life thriller. (Feb. 20)

  • Broncos can create a lot more cap space with restructured contracts

    The Broncos can create more than $48 million in additional salary cap space by restructuring select contracts this offseason.

  • Ranking MLB's top 87 free agents: Who's still available?

    Aaron Judge is back in New York, star shortstops have shuffled off to new homes and a pair of former Cy Young winners have relocated this offseason.

  • Justices reject appeal from man arrested for spoofing police

    The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical site The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts. After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights.

  • Russia’s War Machine Tested by Rift Between Military, Wagner Group

    The paramilitary unit’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has increasingly been sidelined as Moscow recalibrates its war effort.