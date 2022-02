Reuters

A government-funded research project released on Friday sheds new light on the upward trend of mass shootings in the United States, finding that the number of Americans dying from mass shooters is on the rise, and most people who commit such acts of violence have a history of trauma or were in a state of crisis. The Violence Project, funded by the Justice Department's National Institute of Justice, examined 172 mass shootings -defined as killing four or more people - dating back more than 50 years. It found that of all the mass shootings that took place between 1966 and 2019, more than half took place since 2000, with 20% of them occurring between 2010 and 2019.