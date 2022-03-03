Biden hails UN vote: 'Lays bare Putin's isolation'

President Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.





President Biden hailed the United Nations' vote to pass a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it showed the "isolation" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I commend the Member States of the United Nations for holding this historic session. Today's vote lays bare Putin's isolation. It also holds Belarus accountable for its unacceptable involvement in this war," Biden said in a statement.

"This extraordinary move by the United Nations demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia's horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcased unprecedented global unity," he added.

The resolution was passed with 141 countries voting in favor, 35 countries abstaining and five countries voting against.

The only countries to vote against the resolution were Russia, Belarus, Syria, Eritrea and North Korea.

The resolution "demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

Biden reiterated in his statement that Russia is solely "to blame" for the aggression.

"Russia is responsible for the devastating abuses of human rights and the international humanitarian crisis that we are watching unfold in Ukraine in real time. There is no room for excuses or equivocation. Russia is to blame," he said.