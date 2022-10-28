Biden, Harris to campaign in battleground state Pennsylvania

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris attend a meeting at the White House
Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal
PHILADELPHIA/WILMINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will make a rare appearance together on the campaign trail in Philadelphia on Friday as the duo seeks to boost Pennsylvania Democrats in the closing stretch of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Their visit - Biden's 19th to the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania since taking office - comes less than two weeks until Election Day. Polls suggest Democrats could lose control of both houses of Congress, with voter discontent over high inflation spoiling momentum Democrats had hoped to win from the fight over abortion rights.

Biden will return to Pennsylvania again next week with former President Barack Obama, underscoring the urgency Democrats feel to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Democratic hopeful John Fetterman's lead in the polls against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has evaporated in recent weeks.

Biden expected to mention the brutal attack on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday night. Last month, he gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia about extremism.

Biden is also expected to draw a sharp contrast with his economic plans and those of the so-called "MAGA Republicans" on issues ranging from prescription drug costs to Social Security.

Biden and Harris will speak at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner, a major state party event expected to raise more than $1 million.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Representative Matt Cartwright, who is facing a tough contest in a district that includes Biden's hometown of Scranton, will also be in attendance, a Democratic official said.

Biden’s 2020 rival, Trump, and his potential adversary in 2024, is expected to campaign in Pennsylvania next weekend as well.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

