Biden and Harris make emotional call to George Floyd's family after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden called George Floyd's family after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

"Nothing's going to make it all better, but at least now there's some justice," Biden told the family over speakerphone in a video posted by the family's attorney.

Biden and Harris promised that "something good" would come out of Floyd's murder in the form of legislation addressing systemic racism.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden called George Floyd's family on Tuesday after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd.

"Nothing's going to make it all better, but at least now there's some justice," Biden told the family over speakerphone in a video posted by the family's attorney, Ben Crump. "You're an incredible family, I wish I was there to put my arms around you."

Biden said he was "relieved" that the jury found Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. The president promised that his administration would "get a lot more done" to deal with systemic racism.

Harris said she was "so grateful for the entire family, for your courage, your commitment, your strength."

"In George's name and memory, we're going to make sure that his legacy is intact and that history will look back on this moment and know that it was an inflection moment," she said. "We really do believe that with your leadership and with the president that we have in the White House that we're going to make something good come out of this tragedy, okay?"

Biden added to laughs, "And you better all get ready because when we do it, we're going to put you on Air Force One and get you here."

