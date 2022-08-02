Biden, Harris endorse Rep. Karen Bass in LA mayor's race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. BLOOD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    Vice president of the United States since 2021
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Karen Bass
    Karen Bass
    U.S. Representative from California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, providing a boost to her campaign against billionaire developer Rick Caruso and cementing her place as the pick of the Democratic establishment.

In a statement, Biden and Harris said they were eager to work with Bass and her “innovative strategies” to deal with the city's homeless crisis and rising crime rates.

"Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families,” Biden and Harris said.

The endorsement was not a surprise. Bass was on Biden's short list when he was selecting a vice president and Harris, a fellow Californian, has known her for years.

Bass — a favorite of the party's progressive wing — could become the first woman to hold the city’s top job, and the second Black person.

Caruso, who is known for building high-end malls, is a political shape-shifter who calls himself a “centrist, pro-jobs, pro-public safety Democrat.” According to government records, he was a Republican for over two decades before becoming an independent in 2011. Caruso changed back to Republican in 2016 — a year when he served as California campaign co-chair for Republican John Kasich’s presidential bid — and then to independent again in 2019. He became a Democrat shortly before entering the mayor’s race in February.

Caruso has spent more than $40 million on the race, much of it his own money. Bass led the field by a comfortable margin in the June primary, setting up a November runoff with Caruso, the second-place finisher.

Recommended Stories

  • US uninsured rate hits record low of 8 percent, Biden admin report says

    The U.S. uninsured rate fell to a record low of eight percent in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report from the Biden administration. President Biden touted the number on Tuesday, saying it showed the success of his efforts to build on the Affordable Care Act (ACA). “This progress did…

  • China Condemns Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit: ‘Those Who Play with Fire Will Perish by It’

    The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, calling it a “major political provocation.”

  • Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions

    Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature remain divided over how tight they should make a proposed ban on nearly all abortions as debate on the bill shifted Monday to the state House following the Senate’s narrow weekend approval of the proposal. Significant disagreement included whether exceptions to the ban should be a llowed for rape and incest victims, while a prominent House conservative said he believed the version approved by the Senate wouldn’t prohibit as many abortions as claimed by its sponsor. Many anti-abortion activists oppose the version approved Saturday by a 26-20 vote in the Republican-dominated Senate, arguing that it is too lax and objecting to the rape and incest exceptions included in the bill that generally would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus.

  • Belleview man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 10 years of probation for DUI manslaughter

    Joseph Randall Payne had pleaded no contest in the death of a woman. FHP troopers contend that Randall was impaired at the time of the 2017 crash.

  • Op/Ed: 'Longtime, small government Republican' opposes Indiana lawmakers' abortion bill

    Indiana Republicans are overreaching in their authority as lawmakers and should remember the tenets of small government when it comes to abortion law.

  • Tiger Woods Rejected Offer 'In the Neighborhood' of $700 to $800 Million to Join LIV Golf, Says CEO

    Woods previously criticized the controversial LIV Golf Tour and says golfers who participate have "turned their back" on PGA Tour

  • Indiana House proposes new changes to Senate's abortion ban

    The Indiana House proposed new changes Tuesday to a state Senate-approved abortion ban, with additional exceptions to protect the health of the mother and adjusting the time frame when abortion would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara, of Evansville, who sponsors the House version of the Senate bill, introduced the exception that would allow abortions to protect both the physical health and life of the mother, a frequent request among doctors and others testifying in front of the Senate last week. In the Senate version, abortions for those under 16 would be allowed up to 12 weeks, while those 16 and older would have eight weeks.

  • Windsor Castle intruder charged under Treason Act with intending to harm the Queen

    A 20-year-old man who was arrested carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has become the first person in more than 40 years to be charged with offences under the Treason Act.

  • Hohokum (Steam Release Trailer)

    Hohokum is a colorful exploration based adventure game. Players control a space worm, flying around rescuing people from their city under distress. Hohokum is a collaboration between Honeyslug, an independent game developer based in North London, and Richard Hogg, an artist and designer. After launching as a web-based gaming experiment in 2010, Hohokum comes to PlayStation consoles now fully formed thanks to a collaboration with game design studios Honeyslug and SCE Studios Santa Monica, deli

  • John Boyega recalls feeling 'exhausted' and 'paranoid' after 'Star Wars' fame: 'You're tired by your own dream'

    "There are many different ways careers can exhaust you, but the artistic way is unique," he told Men's Health.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Was the Most-Watched Flight in the World

    The House Speaker became the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

  • Alex Jones trial: Parent says hoax portrayal turned life into a 'living hell'

    The parents of Sandy Hook victim, Jesse Lewis, testified Tuesday about the impact conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has had on their lives.

  • Nadhim Zahawi: Vote for ‘booster’ Liz Truss over ‘doomster’ Rishi

    Nadhim Zahawi formally endorses Liz Truss to be the next Conservative Party leader on Sunday night, comparing her “booster” economic approach to her rival Rishi Sunak’s “doomster” attitude.

  • British Airways suspends short haul ticket sales from Heathrow

    Here's what the British flag carrier's latest flight cancellations mean for your travel plans.

  • Harris cites climate 'crisis,' pushes $1B for floods, storms

    Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed more than $1 billion in federal spending to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. On a visit to Miami, Harris announced a series of grants being made available to states to help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters. In 2021, the United States experienced 20 climate-related disasters that each caused over $1 billion in damage, Harris said, citing a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • As Pelosi visits Taiwan, don’t miss the action on China in Congress

    Those interested in supporting the free people of Taiwan and pushing back on increasingly aggressive behavior from Beijing should not miss an important legislative development unfolding on Capitol Hill.

  • Arizona's Rusty Bowers Comes Out Against A 2024 Trump Bid

    The state House speaker testified before the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's efforts to cling to power.

  • Oil Climbs Above $95 With OPEC+ Meeting Looming on Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices recovered in a choppy session after closing at the lowest level in more than five months as traders counted down to an OPEC+ meeting on supply.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanWest Texas Intermedia

  • Princess Charlotte Joins Prince William, Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Games

    Princess Charlotte's reactions while watching swimming at the Commonwealth Games with William and Kate brought back memories of Prince Louis in June.

  • Georgia Ethics Board Moves Forward Against Abrams-Linked Groups

    (Bloomberg) -- The Georgia Ethics Commission will move ahead with a case against two groups founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, saying it was likely they violated campaign law by helping her first run for governor four years ago.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After Inflatio