Biden-Harris hay bale display in Massachusetts set on fire 24 hours after it was finished

A large display of hay bales on a Western Massachusetts farm stacked and painted in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris was torched Friday night.

Police in Dalton, Massachusetts the next day arrested the man they said is responsible.

Members of the Holiday Brook Farm in Berkshire County painted the hay, stacked three bales high, white with the words, "USA," "Biden," "Harris," "Vote," and "2020." The project, visible from a nearby state highway, was finished Thursday.

Owners and members of the Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, Massachusetts finished the Biden-Harris hay bale display on Thursday. It was burned within 24 hours.

Organizers wanted to create a response to the signs and flags supporting President Donald Trump that outnumber Biden visuals in the rural community.

"We just did it to be heard," Kate Pike, a manager of the farm, told USA TODAY. "We wanted to be louder."

But at 6:42 p.m. Friday night, the Dalton Fire Department arrived at the farm after farmers spotted the 1,000-pound hay bales ablaze.

"Within about 24 hours is when it went up in flames," Pike said. "So it didn't take long."

The Biden-Harris hay bale display in Dalton, Massachusetts after it was set on fire Friday night.

Dicken Crane, the farm's owner, posted images of the fire on Facebook.

"It’s actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this," he wrote.

The Dalton Police Department said they arrested Lonnie Durfee, 49, and charged him with burning personal property. He will be arraigned Tuesday. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Pike said she doesn't know the individual personally but heard that he was boasting about the fire to friends shortly afterward.

"I think they were bragging about it, and it wasn't hard to find him. And when they caught up to him, he confessed."

For now, the five salvaged bales – the letter "B," "H" "Vote" and an American flag – remain on display at the farm. The farmers plan to soon get back to work to completely rebuild their project.

"Oh yeah. If we don't do it, our community will come together and build a sign," Pike said. "Something will go up. We are not afraid and we will be louder."

Members of the Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, Massachusetts paint the Biden-Harris display on Thursday.

