Biden and Harris head to Atlanta to meet Asian American leaders

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris headed to Atlanta on Friday, hoping to console a city and Asian American communities rocked by the shootings this week that left eight people dead and one injured.

The president and vice-president plan to meet Asian American community leaders and politicians in Georgia, before Biden, who has previously spoken about the rise in anti-Asian hate crime, speaks at a university in the city.

Six of the shooting victims were women of Asian descent, with the gunman targeting two massage parlors in Atlanta and another on the outskirts of the city. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the murder of eight people and the assault of another.

The ethnicity of the victims has prompted a discussion about race and the treatment of Asian Americans, particularly women, in America. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office was heavily criticized after claiming the shootings appeared unrelated to race, and for stating that Long related that he was “having a bad day” when he opened fire at the three spas.

Delaina Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at a parlor north-west of the city. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but survived.

The Fulton county medical examiner’s office issued names on Friday of the other four victims, who had not been identified before, but the Guardian is still verifying that the names are correct after the police department that provided the names appears to have made an error by abbreviating some of them.

The day after the shootings the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, was the focus of scorn after he said Long “gave no indicators” that his crimes were racially motivated.

“We asked him that specifically and the answer was no,” Reynolds said. The seeming acceptance of Long’s statement saw widespread backlash, with Asian American leaders pointing to the rise in hate crimes against Asians and the stigmatization of Asian women.

“It looked like a hate crime to me,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told CNN on Thursday night.

“This was targeted at Asian spas. Six of the women who were killed were Asian so it’s difficult to see it as anything but that.”

Bottoms said: “There are many areas of hate that are covered within the definition of a hate crime.”

In Atlanta, Asian Americans are still trying to come to terms with the shootings. Woojin Kang, a young man of Korean descent, stood on the sidewalk in front of Gold Spa on Thursday evening, the site of one of the shootings, holding a neon yellow sign that read “Asian women’s bodies have been slayed” above the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”.

“The biggest thing I’m encouraging in my community is to lament. That means to viciously cry out in any way that may manifest. But we need to cry out. We can’t be silent any more,” Kang said.

“People say Asians are the submissive ones, we’ll be quiet. No. We need to cry out, whatever that looks like. For me, that looked like coming out today with signs, standing on the street.”

Biden and Harris had already been scheduled to visit Atlanta, as part of a tour designed to laud the recently passed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill, but the focus of the visit was changed in the wake of the shootings.

The pair were set first to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on the day the US administered the 100 millionth coronavirus vaccination, six weeks ahead of Biden’s stated target of that many vaccinations in his first 100 days.

His presidency is on day 58. The president and vice-president were then planning to meet Asian American Georgia state legislators and other community leaders in the city.

They plan to discuss the racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which have proliferated during the pandemic, after Covid-19 first emerged in China.

The shootings came just days after Biden had warned of the rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent. In a speech on 11 March – his first primetime address as president – Biden condemned anti-Asian racism and hate crimes.

“Too often, we’ve turned against one another,” Biden said.

“Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.

“At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America.” Biden added: “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”

Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020.