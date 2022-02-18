Biden and Harris meet leaders over Ukraine, Kim Potter sentencing, Winter Olympics: 5 things to know Friday

Biden, Harris speak with world leaders as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens

A day after the U.S. issued some of its starkest warnings yet about how a Russian invasion of Ukraine might unfold and its Western allies went on high alert for any attempts by the Kremlin to create a false pretext for a new war in Europe, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to heads of state about the escalating crisis. Biden planned to speak by phone Friday with trans-Atlantic leaders about the Russian military buildup along Ukraine's border and continued efforts at deterrence and diplomacy. Harris will travel to Germany Friday for the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of national security officials from all over the world. The vice president is expected to emphasize U.S. solidarity with NATO and its commitment to Ukraine. While overseas, Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made an unexpected appearance at the United Nations Thursday, also will attend.

Kim Potter to be sentenced for Daunte Wright's manslaughter

The former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright while yelling "Taser" during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest in a Minneapolis suburb will be sentenced Friday. A Minnesota jury found Kim Potter guilty late last year of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April shooting in Brooklyn Center. The incident happened during the nearby trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, and sparked days of protests and looting and inflamed nationwide tensions over police violence. The family of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, are expected to make victim impact statements during sentencing. Attorneys for Wright's family have asked for the "strongest and most just sentence possible" for Potter, a veteran officer who had been with the police department for 26 years.

Gu shines, Team USA stumbles in Winter Olympics action Friday

Early in the day Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Eileen Gu delivered a medal-winning performance, whereas Team USA saw its struggles. Gu, an American-born skier competing for her mother's native China, soared to freeskiing gold in the women's halfpipe, giving her medals in all three of her events – two golds and one silver – and making her one of the biggest stars of these Olympics. As for the U.S., for the first time since freeskiing was added to the Olympic program, an American woman did not medal in the event. Elsewhere, Team USA also failed to medal in men's curling after losing two consecutive matches, first to Great Britain and then the bronze medal match to Canada on Friday. Later in the day in figure skating, the pairs short program begins, even though much of the attention is still focused on the stunning developments from the women's free skate as gold-medal favorite, Russia's Kamila Valieva, 15, stumbled throughout her performance and finished out of medal contention.

Mask mandates continue to get lifted

In a surprise announcement Thursday, New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted the state's mask mandate for indoor public spaces. The elimination of the mandate includes the state's schools, though individual districts will have the choice whether to maintain masking. More than half of the state's K-12 students will have the option of not wearing masks to school Friday. Until now, New Mexico and Hawaii had been the only states that had yet to set a date for lifting their mandates. As in other states, coronavirus infections in New Mexico have declined. In another notable move, vaccinated guests Friday will no longer need to mask up indoors across most of Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. Face coverings will still be required for guests ages 2 and up on enclosed Disney transportation, like shuttles and monorails. Disneyland was more explicit, requiring masks for all unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up. But guests aren't required to provide proof of vaccination.

Amazon Prime just got more expensive

If you're thinking of joining Amazon Prime today, it will cost you more than yesterday. Earlier this month, the e-commerce giant announced the price for an annual membership will go up $20, from $119 to $139, and the monthly fee will go up $2, from $12.99 to $14.99. For new members, the price change takes effect Friday. For current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25 on the date of their next renewal. The company said that the increase is due to "continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs." Prime benefits include free delivery, Prime Video streaming and Whole Foods discounts.

