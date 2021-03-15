Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan's benefits

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with their grandson Hunter Biden, walk on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Let the sales push begin.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour this week to highlight the benefits of his $1.9 trillion plan to defeat the coronavirus and boost the economy.

The road show — dubbed the “Help is Here” tour by the White House — begins Monday with Harris heading to a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas, and first lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school.

The president will have more to say about the plan Monday at the White House, and he plans to visit a small business in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. He and Harris are slated to appear together in Atlanta on Friday.

Harris will meet with small-business owners in Denver on Tuesday. Wednesday sees Jill Biden in Concord, New Hampshire, and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The stops at vaccination sites, businesses, schools and more are meant to educate the public about different aspects of the giant American Rescue Plan and how it will help people get to the other side of the pandemic.

Biden has said President Barack Obama's administration, in which Biden was vice president, failed to adequately educate the public about the benefits of its economic recovery plan. He said he wants to do a better sales job this time around on the details of his first big legislative victory.

One of the plan's key features is direct payments of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple filing their taxes jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent — for a total of $5,600 for a married couple with two children. The payments phase out for those with higher incomes.

An extension of federal unemployment benefits will continue through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. There's $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, $130 billion for K-12 schools and about $50 billion to expand COVID-19 testing, among other measures.

Restaurants and bars that were forced to close or limit service will take advantage of a new multibillion-dollar grant program, and the plan also has tens of billions of dollars to help people who have fallen behind on their rent and mortgage payments.

The bill cleared Congress without any backing from Republicans, despite polling that found broad public support for the plan. Republicans argued the bill was too expensive. Democrats provided the votes and Biden signed it into law last week.

The “Help is Here” tour is taking Harris on her first domestic trip as vice president. She'll be accompanied by her husband, the nation's first “second gentleman,” who plans to break off for separate events in Las Vegas on Monday and New Mexico on Wednesday.

Since taking office, Harris has presided over swearing-in ceremonies for members of Biden's Cabinet. She has stood with the president at his speeches, delivered remarks of her own, spoken by telephone with assorted world leaders and made appearances in the Washington area, including at funeral services for Washington power broker Vernon Jordan.

Harris also cast three tie-breaking votes in the 50-50 Senate in her role as president of the Senate.

Jill Biden will be joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on a tour Monday of Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington, where she is expected to talk about how the plan will help families and communities, and highlight steps the school took to reopen.

The first lady has kept a robust schedule focused on education, military families and cancer research since stepping into her new role. Earlier this month, she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Connecticut and Pennsylvania public schools that reopened during the pandemic.

Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, also has made a few appearances in the Washington area in between his stint teaching at Georgetown Law. He plans to visit a food relief organization Monday in Las Vegas and participate in a listening session with the organization's partners.

In addition to the president, vice president and their spouses, Cabinet secretaries will also be out on the tour. Hundreds of mayors and governors, including Republicans, are being lined up to give interviews to discuss what the plan means for their communities.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was set Monday to tour a UPS distribution center in Landover, Maryland, that also delivers vaccines in the Washington area.

___

Associated Press writer Hope Yen contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden plans a tour to promote COVID relief package

    The president and his administration will be visiting different parts of the U.S. to encourage vaccinations and explain key issues in the stimulus bill.

  • "Help is here": Biden and Harris speak about American Rescue Plan

    President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, after it was passed by Congress this week.

  • Biden addresses calls for Cuomo to resign

    President Biden told reporters Sunday he'll wait for the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) before commenting on whether the governor should resign.Why it matters: The only Democratic figure who could likely persuade Cuomo to resign is Biden, per Axios' Jonathan Swan. Their friendship and political alliance dates back years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Cuomo has resisted calls to resign from lawmakers including Democratic leaders in New York like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The governor denies all sexual misconduct claims leveled against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.What he's saying: Per a pool report, when asked by a reporter whether Cuomo should resign Biden said: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us." Go deeper: Reading between Cuomo's linesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Reminds Us That “Every Single Republican” Opposed Biden’s Stimulus Bill

    As Last Week Tonight enters its first birthday of coming from the white void, host John Oliver started Sunday’s episode with the much-talked-about interview between Oprah Winfrey and Megan Markle and “her unemployed husband” as they addressed the instances of racism in the royal family. Of course, Fox News and people like Piers Morgan did not […]

  • Karlie Kloss Welcomes First Child with Husband Joshua Kushner

    Supermodel Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy in October

  • Biden's make or break moment: president aims to build on success of relief bill

    Analysis: Biden is riding high in polls and his American Rescue Plan is popular with Americans – he must build momentum to avoid the fate of Obama Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images In the White House Rose Garden, where for four years Donald Trump raucously celebrated political wins with his allies, it was now the turn of Democrats to take a victory lap – masked and physically distanced, of course. Kamala Harris, the vice-president, heaped praise on Joe Biden for signing a $1.9tn coronavirus relief bill, the biggest expansion of the American welfare state in decades. “Your empathy has become a trademark of your presidency and can be found on each and every page of the American Rescue Plan,” Harris said. Democrats this week passed the plan into law; now they have to sell it. Friday’s event with members of Congress fired the starting gun for Biden, Harris and their spouses to mount an aggressive marketing campaign, travelling the country to tell Americans directly how the hard won legislation will improve their lives. Salesmanship was always seen as Trump’s forte but this is a golden opportunity for Biden, a once unlikely saviour. The oldest president ever elected – at age 78 – is riding high in opinion polls. His rescue plan is endorsed by three in four citizens. His opposition is in disarray with Republicans struggling to find a coherent counter- narrative, squabbling over Trump and obsessing over culture wars. But Biden’s long career will have taught him the laws of political gravity: presidents and prime ministers who start on the up inevitably take a fall. He has also spoken of the need to avoid the fate of Barack Obama who, having intervened to stave off financial disaster in 2009, was repaid with a “shellacking” for Democrats in the midterm elections. Politics is about momentum and, with vaccines coming fast, the economy set to roar back, and spring in the air, Biden has it for now. Ed Rogers, a political consultant and veteran of the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush administrations, said: “In politics, good gets better, bad gets worse. Biden is on something of a roll right now and so it’s good for him to be a little more aggressive and be seen out and about. “They do want to take credit and he should. The tides will turn; there’ll be periods when they look like they can’t do anything right.” In what the White House calls a Help is Here tour, first lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Burlington, New Jersey, on Monday, while the president will visit Delaware county, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will go to Las Vegas on Monday and Denver on Tuesday. Emhoff will remain out west and make a stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday. At the end of the week, Biden and Harris will make their first joint trip in office to Atlanta where Democrats’ victories in two Senate runoff elections in January were pivotal to getting the relief package passed against unyielding Republican opposition. The White House has acknowledged that the public relations offensive is an attempt to avoid a repeat of 2009, when the Obama administration did not do enough to explain and promote its own economic recovery plan. Biden, who was vice-president at the time, told colleagues last week that Obama was modest and did not want to take a victory lap. “We paid a price for it, ironically, for that humility,” he said. That price included a backlash in the form of the Tea Party movement and rise of rightwing populism. But there were important differences in substance as well as style. Obama’s $787bn bill, which followed the bailout of the banks, delivered a recovery that felt abstract and glacial. This time the impact is more immediate and tangible: some Americans will receive a $1,400 stimulus payment this weekend, with mass vaccinations and school reopenings on the way. Bill Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington and former policy adviser to Bill Clinton, said: “I underestimated the extent to which the experience of 2009 has seared itself into the memory of senior Democrats: the interpretation of going too small and paying the price in a painfully slow recovery, spending too long at the beginning negotiating with members of the other party who were never going to agree and never going to compromise, not telling the American people what they had accomplished for them. “The list of lessons learned is a very long one and, to an extent that I find surprising, the administration is refighting and winning the past war.” Despite preventing financial meltdown, Democrats lost 63 seats in the House of Representatives in the 2010 midterm elections, the biggest shift since 1948. That fit a pattern in which the incumbent president’s party tends to fare badly in the first midterms, and so Republicans are upbeat about their chances of regaining both the House and Senate next year. Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to Obama, argues that the Covid relief bill is the start of the battle for the 2022 midterms and warns that Democrats cannot take the credit for granted since Americans “currently have the long-term memory of a sea cucumber”. He wrote in the Message Box newsletter last week that despite Obama’s speeches and visits to factories, “it was nearly impossible to break through the avalanche of bad news”. But “this plan’s benefits are more specific, more easily understood, and likely to be broadly felt before too long”. Pfeiffer urged grassroots supporters to join Biden and Harris in the messaging effort via social media. “I spent much of 2009 and 2010 banging my head against the proverbial wall because not enough people knew about how Barack Obama had helped prevent the economy from tumbling into a second Great Depression,” he added. “Let’s not do that again.” The plan will also require strict oversight to ensure money is not misspent or wasted. Donna Brazile, a former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, said: “It is a massive bill with massive consequences but it requires not just the president and vice-president and cabinet but state and local governments to also work together to ensure that the vaccines are rolled out in an equitable way and ordinary citizens are able to take advantage of some of the wonderful initiatives that are in the bill.” There has been a striking contrast between Biden and Harris’s disciplined focus on passing historic legislation and Republicans’ fixation on “cancel culture”, from Dr Seuss, after the children’s author’s publishing house announced it was discontinuing several books that contained racist imagery, to confusion over whether the Mr Potato Head toy will still be a “Mr”. The issue, which often gets more coverage on conservative media than coronavirus relief, is seen as a way of animating the base in a way that attacks on Biden do not. The president is not Black like Obama, nor a woman like Hillary Clinton, nor a democratic socialist like Bernie Sanders, all of which seem to have inoculated him against demonisation by the rightwing attack machine. And despite its popularity with the public, every Republican senator opposed the American Rescue Plan, offering Biden’s team a chance to score political points. Lanhee Chen, a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, said: “It’ll be interesting to see how much they make it about the benefits of the plan versus about Republicans not having voted for the plan.” Chen, policy director for the 2012 Mitt Romney presidential campaign, added: “The challenge for Democrats is going to be as elements of this come out that will be unpopular, is it going to be defined by the things that are unpopular or the things that would appear to be politically quite favourable?” The OECD predicts that the rescue plan will help the US economy grow at a 6.5% rate this year, which would be its fastest annual growth since the early 1980s. But as Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Tony Blair discovered, all political honeymoons come to an end. Republicans are already exploring a new line of attack by accusing the president of ignoring the burgeoning crisis of a surge in children and families trying to cross the southern border. The rare outbreak of unity among Democrats – in the Rose Garden, Biden thanked Sanders for his efforts – is not likely to endure. And the next major item on the legislative wishlist, infrastructure, is likely to be even tougher. But it is the American Rescue Plan, and the political battle to define it, that could make or break Biden’s presidency. Michael Steel, who was press secretary for former Republican House speaker John Boehner, said: “They’re making a bet on economic recovery and I hope they’re right because I want the US economy to recover swiftly.” But, he added, “I think that people will continue learning more about the things in this legislation that are not directly related to Covid relief or economic stimulus. There’s definitely a real risk of blowback.” Steel, now a partner at Hamilton Place Strategies, a public affairs consulting firm, added: “We could be on the on the verge of a new Roaring Twenties with a booming economy and so much pent up demand for people to travel and live and spend money. We could also be priming the pump for a devastating wave of inflation. The economy is generally the number one issue going into an election and there’s a very real chance that we have a tremendous upside or some dangers ahead.”

  • Tucker Carlson mocked 'woke generals' in the Pentagon after receiving criticism over sexist military comments

    Tucker Carlson issued his latest attack on the Pentagon on Friday after he was criticized over comments he made about women in the military.

  • Cell towers are popping up at U.S. schools. The long-term solution may be here to stay.

    School cell towers are popping up across the U.S. to provide broadband internet access to students in remote learning at home during the coronavirus pandemic

  • Blind Americans face roadblocks booking online vaccine appointments

    “This has been a real rough year for folks with the kinds of disabilities that affect computer and internet use,” one expert said.

  • Jill Biden Channels Classic First Lady Style in a Pistachio Green Coat, Cinched Dress & Silver-Sliced Heels

    The first lady arrived with President Joe Biden in Delaware.

  • Texas Dem Blasts Biden Delegation’s Border Visit: ‘They Didn’t Talk to Anybody’

    Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) on Friday blasted the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.–Mexico border crisis, calling out a delegation from the White House for failing to speak to anyone when they visited the border this week. “Any president should come down [and] really spend time with border communities,” Cuellar told Fox News. “You know, the president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House. They didn’t talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here.” Earlier this month, Cuellar told National Review that while he is a Democrat who supports the administration, as he supported the Obama administration, that “sometimes I think they need to do more and listen to the border communities.” The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report. An anticipated CBP report this week is expected to show there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions last month. The influx comes as Biden has terminated several policies that the Trump administration had put in place in response to a 2019 crisis at the border. The new administration has ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” program, which forced migrants to await their hearings in Mexico. Officials have also severed a number of agreements with Central American countries. Cuellar told Axios that he hopes the administration continues using the Trump-era Title 42 public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families during the pandemic. He has also expressed concern that some immigrants are being allowed into the country without receiving a COVID-19 test first. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar reportedly told the outlet last month. While the administration has denied that the situation at the border qualifies as a “crisis,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday sent an email to staff asking for volunteers for a “Volunteer Force” to help CBP at the border as it faces an “overwhelming numbers” of migrants. “You have likely seen the news about the overwhelming numbers of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border,” he said. “President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system while continuing to balance all of the other critical DHS missions.” Biden’s eye toward creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants and implementing other laxer immigration policies is likely encouraging migrants to attempt to cross the border, experts say.

  • Dangerous winter storm batters western U.S. as airport, highways shut down

    A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport, stranding motorists and forcing the closure of major highways. Snowfall and blizzard conditions were expected to continue until midnight local time in parts of Colorado, the National Weather Service said, and by evening three feet (1 meter) of snow had dropped in high-altitude areas. In Cheyenne, Wyoming, about 26 inches (65.5 cm) of snow had fallen by noon, the National Weather Service reported, setting a new two-day record for the city.

  • J.Lo and A-Rod Reportedly Stayed Up All Night Talking After News of Their Split Broke

    "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple said in a statement.

  • Cuomo aide, who is accused of helping cover up nursing-home death tolls, was once a professor of ethics in government

    Linda Lacewell taught a New York University law school class called "Ethics in Government: Investigation and Enforcement."

  • Cuomo's offices are deserted as staffers stop turning up to work amid sexual harassment allegations, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offices are empty as his aides, many of whom believe their boss is guilty of sexual harassment, have opted to work remotely.

  • $1,400 stimulus payments, unemployment benefits among items in Biden's COVID-19 relief bill

    There's a lot more to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill than funding vaccination efforts and $1,400 stimulus checks. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss what other benefits are available to Americans.

  • U.S. urges Paraguay to work with Taiwan amid pandemic protests

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Paraguay to work with its diplomatic ally Taiwan to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, after protests in the South American country over the government's handling of the health crisis. Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in coronavirus cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo. The U.S. State Department said Blinken spoke with Abdo on Sunday, outlining U.S. efforts to help tackle the pandemic, and underscored the importance of free expression, peaceful demonstration, and the rule of law.

  • Kuwait court expels harsh government critic from parliament

    Kuwait's constitutional court ordered the country’s most outspoken opposition lawmaker expelled from parliament on Sunday, inflaming tensions between the government and legislature and revealing the limits of political freedom in the Gulf state. The decision sparked instant fury among his fellow lawmakers, given that the country's highest appeals court had since acquitted al-Dahoum on the defamation charges, clearing the way for him to run in last year’s parliamentary elections. Al-Dahoum has become notorious in Kuwait for his vociferous protests against the government.

  • ‘Sooryavanshi’ Sets Date as Bollywood’s First Post-Pandemic Blockbuster Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reliance Entertainment’s “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, will finally release on Apr. 30 after a year-long delay caused by COVID-19. The film will be the first major Bollywood title to release post-pandemic and a global outing is planned to coincide with its debut in Indian theaters. The film is a continuation […]

  • Biden says of Cuomo investigation: 'We should see what it brings'

    Like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden did not call for the New York governor's immediate resignation.