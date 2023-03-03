Biden has big plans for 'semiconductor clusters' — will companies play along?

3
Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
·6 min read

The Biden administration recently has laid out ambitious plans to use government money to spur at least two, new large-scale clusters of semiconductor manufacturing and research in the years ahead.

In an interview this week, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves outlined his department’s ambition for these projects. He said the application process for the money is designed to prod companies to “express to us their vision for how we drive economic development, how we drive competitiveness, not just at a local level, not just at a state level, but at a regional level.”

The funds come from about $53 billion put aside in the CHIPs and Science Act. The administration goal: achieving both a revitalization of the U.S. semiconductor industry— as well as broader political and economic goals that officials say will produce hundred of thousands of jobs in the U.S.

One model? “I look to our experience in rebuilding and bringing back from the edge of complete collapse the city of Detroit” Graves said, referencing his time during the Obama administration as the leader of the federal government’s efforts after the city filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy in 2013. He also mention a government funded network of manufacturing innovation institutes called Manufacturing USA.

But the question that remains is whether it’s possible to achieve these goals all at once. Already, some industry voices have reportedly been grumbling about the many restrictions on the money with others pointing out that the most successful projects historically have had limited instead of broader objectives.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo delivers remarks during a signing event for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks at the signing event for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 at the White House on August 9. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The new law has $39 billion earmarked for semiconductor manufacturers; the application process opened this past week. An additional $11 billion is set to go to companies as well as universities and others for chip research and design beginning later this year. The law also includes an investment tax credit of up to 25% towards a manufacturer’s capital expenditures.

‘We're already a hub’

Another point made by those who have a stake: these hubs already exist. Thus, they hope the money from Washington will primarily service as an amplifier—not only focus on new development.

For example: In a Yahoo Finance Live interview this week, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) noted “we're already a hub for semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, this is just going to expand dramatically because of this legislation.”

Intel (INTC) already has a strong presence in Kelly's state with 12,000 employees and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) recently announced plans there as well. For Kelly, a key point of the money is to help develop other companies around Intel and TSMC to help supply the giant fabrication plants to come with equipment, raw materials, and innovation in the years ahead.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with CEO of TSMC C. C. Wei and Chairman of TSMC Mark Liu during a visit to TSMC AZ&#39;s first Fab (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant) in P1A (Phase 1A), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden walks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company CEO C. C. Wei and Chairman Mark Liu during a visit to TSMC's planned Semiconductor Fabrication Plant in Arizona in December (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

It's a similar situation about 2,500 miles away in upstate New York. IBM (IBM) and Micron (MU) are two of the big companies there. There has been years of semiconductor development in the region, which is also seen as a frontrunner for government money.

But again, an official there is quick to point out that this area is far from starting from scratch with government money likely to boost what is already there. “Today, I'm talking with you from Albany NanoTech,” said Mukesh Khare, an IBM vice president, in an interview this week. Khare was also recently named to an Industrial Advisory Committee that is advising the Commerce department on the deployment of the law.

The Albany Nanotech Complex is a public private partnership that has been growing for decades and was completed in 2015 as a host for a range of companies focused on semiconductor research at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Albany’s existing cluster makes good business sense, said Khare, and currently “serves the needs of companies who are here but expanding — with investment from places like CHIPS Act, the state, as well as private companies — will really have a multiplication effect.”

The research facilties in New York could be paired with burgeoning manufacturing efforts. IBM recently announced $20 billion manufacturing plan in nearby Poughkeepsie, N.Y. During an October visit, President Biden took credit for the expansion saying the CHIPs and Science act is “a law that’s going to build the future and a proud, proud legacy not only for IBM, but for the country.”

In addition, Micron recently announced plans to invest up to $100 billion over the coming decades in Syracuse N.Y.

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a tour of IBM with CEO Arvind Krishna and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, not pictured, in Poughkeepsie, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Joe Biden participates in a tour of an IBM semiconductor facility with CEO Arvind Krishna in Poughkeepsie, New York in October. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

But Biden officials have repeatedly promised that no company or region is a shoo-in for the money. “The way that we've structured this and what we've been conveying to potential applicants throughout this process is that their expectation shouldn't be that we're giving a nod to any one area just simply because it already has a fab,” Deputy Secretary Graves said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo added “I expect there will be many disappointed companies" and that her primary lens here "is the achievement of our national security goals.”

Aiming for ‘a win-win situation’

The clusters to come will need to strike a balance between the financial imperatives of the semi-conductor sector and the Biden administration's larger policy goals.

In addition to economic development, the Commerce department has stressed that as a condition of applying for the money, companies will have to provide detailed financial information, not engage in stock buybacks with the money they get—and provide detailed workforce development plans down to the level of the childcare facilities they will provide.

In a recent Yahoo Finance Live interview, Secretary Raimondo defended the restrictions and said that her goal is not to impose overly burdensome requirements. “We want to work in partnership with these companies."

Advocates of the multi-pronged goals said that the incentives can be aligned so that it’s beneficial to both the private and public sectors. Speaking of the childcare provisions this week, Sen. Kelly argued “This is a win-win situation, it helps families in Arizona and in other states that are going to have these companies there, but at the same time it helps the employer.”

As for the timeline ahead, a Commerce official said the first awards will likely be for big fabrication plants - i.e. the anchors of the clusters to come. Deputy Secretary Graves said “we're hopeful that we'll be able to make our first awards by the end of the year, but it's going to depend on whether we get these strong, strategic-thinking applications.”

IBM’s Khare added his praise of the government’s rollout so far and notes that, of course, "we all want it to be much faster than where we are but, that said, it's a process and it needs to be fair and transparent and accountable so we are here to help.”

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how to use your tax refund to buy I bonds

    Inflation-protected Treasury I bonds are one of the safest investments around.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $23.95, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session.

  • Pompeo takes swipe at Trump over adding nearly $8 trillion to US debt

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who’s weighing a 2024 presidential run, took a swipe at his former boss on Friday over adding nearly $8 trillion to the national debt. “I stare today at $31 trillion in debt and tell my son, ‘Make sure you work hard because Social Security may just not be there…

  • Biden Sets in Motion Gasoline Policy Shift to Boost Ethanol

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is advancing a fuel policy shift demanded by Midwest governors who expect it will encourage filling stations to sell higher-ethanol E15 gasoline and offer it year round. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsUnder the Environmental Protec

  • In One Sentence, Nvidia's CEO Explained the Real Reason ChatGPT Matters

    "Generative AI" is a big deal, but not for the reasons the media is latching on to at the moment.

  • Putin convenes Security Council to discuss ‘terror threats’

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin chaired an urgent meeting of Russia’s Security Council to discuss "defense against terrorists," Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported on March 3.

  • Macy's (M) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comp Sales Decline

    Macy's (M) posts better-than-expected sales and earnings for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The top line falls from the year-ago fiscal quarter's reading due to lower digital and comparable sales.

  • "The Mandalorian" Season 3 Premiere Has Just Dropped, But If You Didn't Watch "The Book Of Boba Fett," You Might Be A Little Lost, So Here Is What You Need To Know

    This is the way...to catch up on or refresh your memory on what's going on in The Mandalorian.

  • inTEST's Q4 Highlights: Registers 45% Topline Growth Backed By End Market Growth; Expands Addressable Markets

    inTEST Corp (NYSE: INTT) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 45% year-on-year to $32.41 million, beating the consensus of $31.45 million. Fourth quarter orders of $31.3 million grew 2.8% over the prior-year period reflecting increases across all end markets except in semi. Revenue growth reflected strong demand across all technology offerings and end markets. Gross margin was 46.2% versus 46.3% a year ago. inTEST's operating margin expanded by 1,110 bps to 12.4%. Operating income grew

  • Volatility Alert, Thursday's Rally, C3.ai Jumps, Bless the Fed Pragmatists

    The charts for the S&P 500 and Naasdaq Composite suggest that the market could be in for a period of increased volatility soon.

  • Ring Of Honor Results (3/2/23): Claudio Castagnoli Defends Against AR Fox

    Ring of Honor Results – March 2, 2023 Ring of Honor immediately kicks off with a match between Mark Briscoe and Slim J. Mark Briscoe defeated Slim J Tony Deppen is interviewed backstage, and it is revealed that he will face Samoa Joe next week for the Ring of Honor Television Championship. Deppen declares he […] The post Ring Of Honor Results (3/2/23): Claudio Castagnoli Defends Against AR Fox appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • EU to propose new rules, support for certain green industries, document shows

    The European Union's executive body is set to provide permits, regulatory support and easier access to public and private funding for certain strategic green technologies, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The draft regulation is designed to ensure "the net-zero technology manufacturing capacity in the Union is sufficient to meet at least 40% of the Union's annual deployment needs," the document says. The EU is concerned that European companies will move to the United States, which has a $369 billion scheme to subsidise green production.

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell 16.5% in February

    Shares of e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fell 16.5% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nearly all of the drop happened immediately after the company reported financial results, which is odd considering results beat expectations, and Wall Street generally upgraded its outlook for the stock. On Feb. 15, Shopify announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Why Hibbett Shares Are Falling Today

    Athletic-inspired fashion retailer Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported fourth-quarter FY23 sales growth of 19.6% year-on-year to $458.29 million, missing the consensus of $476.57 million. Comparable sales increased 15.5% versus the prior year but increased by 39.6% versus 4Q20. Brick and mortar comparable sales climbed 14.3%, while e-commerce sales increased 21.4% on a Y/Y basis. Gross margin expanded 10 basis points Y/Y to 35.2%. The operating margin expanded from 6% to 11.1%, and operating i

  • Gold books first weekly gain in over a month as U.S. dollar pulls back

    METALS STOCKS Gold futures settled sharply higher on Friday to book their first weekly gain in five weeks and their biggest weekly advance since mid-January, as the U.S. dollar pulled back after recent gains.

  • Micron Stock Moves Lower on Bleak Forecast

    Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy said customer inventories are still high and the supply-demand mismatch industrywide is still significant.

  • Boeing denies CEO Calhoun $7 million bonus due to 777X delays

    Boeing Co. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun will not receive a $7 million bonus due to the company's failure to enter the 777X into service by the end of 2023, Boeing said Friday. Boeing offered the performance-based incentive to Calhoun when he replaced former CEO Dennis Muilenburg in January 2020 and required that Calhoun achieve seven milestones by the end of this year. Boeing's compensation committee determined in August 2022 that the award would not vest when it became clear that Calhoun would not meet the 777X entry into service goal by 2023, according to a company filing posted on Friday afternoon ahead of an April 18 shareholder meeting.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has put $90 billion to work in the past 3 years - and still has an almost $130 billion cash pile

    Buffett and his team purchased $18 billion of stocks on a net basis, spent $60 billion into buybacks, and made a $12 billion acquisition.

  • Verizon Shakes Up Executive Team After Tough Year

    Verizon Communications said its finance chief is leaving and named a new head of its consumer business, a management shuffle that sets up a contest to succeed Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg. Mr. Vestberg, 57, last year succeeded Verizon’s consumer chief and took the segment over himself. Now, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, the current head of Verizon’s business-focused unit and a longtime executive at the company, will take the reins of the consumer business.

  • How to invest in the stock market and never lose money—Part II

    Fixed index annuities are not the only way you can invest in the stock market and be assured of not losing money over the short term. As you may recall, in that column I mentioned a specific FIA that, in addition to guaranteeing that you will not lose money over a 12-month period, pays you 55% of the stock market’s gain when it rises. In return, you forfeit all dividends as well as 45% of the stock market’s gain.