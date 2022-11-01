Biden heads to Florida to campaign against DeSantis with midterms looming

U.S. President Biden speaks about oil company profits at the White House in Washington
6
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Tuesday, seven days ahead of U.S. midterm elections, to contrast Democratic healthcare plans to those of Republicans while taking on potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis during a campaign event.

In his first political event in a state he lost in 2020, Biden is expected to take aim at Florida Republican Governor DeSantis during a campaign event for Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist, and then attend a fundraiser.

The president will also go after Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, who has proposed to "sunset" Social Security and Medicare if the U.S. Congress does not pass new legislation to extend them, according to a White House official.

The president is expected to offer his most sharply targeted attack yet on DeSantis, administration officials told Reuters. Biden and DeSantis have clashed over multiple issues including COVID-19 vaccines, abortion and LGBT rights.

Biden met DeSantis last month during a trip to the state to assess devastation from Hurricane Ian. They greeted each other warmly and stood shoulder to shoulder as they met with victims of the hurricane.

A lot has changed since Tuesday's trip had to be rescheduled from late September due to the hurricane. In recent weeks, the White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and administration officials say they are now worried Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress.

Recent polls have shown Democrats, who once had comfortable leads in some Senate races, on a knife's edge. Senate elections that were considered toss-ups between the two parties are now leaning Republican as high inflation persists.

Losing control of one or both houses of Congress would profoundly shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency, with Republicans expected to block legislation on family leave, abortion, policing and other Biden priorities.

The last time a Democrat won a presidential or Senate election in Florida was 2012, with Republicans holding an advantage in registered voters in the state, 5.2 million versus 4.9 million. But unaffiliated voters stands at 3.9 million and represent an increasingly important part of the electorate.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi due in court in San Francisco

    The man accused of beating U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple's San Francisco home was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. David Wayne DePape, 42, was scheduled for a hearing where he will be advised of the state court charges against him: attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse and threatening a public official. It was not clear if DePape would be in court for the arraignment or if he would appear via video link from jail or a local hospital, where he was transported after his arrest.

  • Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

    President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden's schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.

  • In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

    During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. It is believed that during the Day of the Dead — or Dia de Muertos — they are able to commune with their deceased loved ones. No one knows when the first observance took place, but it is rooted in agriculture-related beliefs from Mexico's pre-Hispanic era, said Andrés Medina, a researcher at the Anthropological Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

  • 'Running and scared': Witnesses to mass shooting in Tallahassee share their experiences

    Witnesses to the mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in Tallahassee recall what they saw an heard on Saturday evening, October 29.

  • Charlie Crist casts his ballot as early voting numbers show Democrat turnout trailing

    Charlie Crist saw his name on the ballot for the 18th time on Monday. But when he walked out of a downtown St. Petersburg early voting location, he told a cadre of local news cameras that this time felt the most important.

  • Here's why Greene County's top prosecutor is against recreational marijuana in Missouri

    Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys President and Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson voices his opposition of Amendment 3.

  • New Mexico House race wrangles oil and gas, climate change

    The candidates vying for a New Mexico U.S. House seat are clashing over fossil fuel industry jobs and climate change, setting up voters to decide whether to focus on the environment or the economy. New Mexico's U.S. second congressional district is among a handful of swing seats which will decide whether Republicans retake the U.S. House in Nov. 8 midterm elections. Polls show issues like climate change and abortion are important but the economy may be the driving factor in a state that is one of the poorest in the country and also a top global oil producer.

  • Elijah Moore on chemistry with Zach Wilson: I don’t know, I don’t get the ball

    Wide receiver Elijah Moore was back in the Jets lineup on Sunday, but he doesn’t seem to be any happier about his role in the offense. Moore did not play in Week Seven after complaining about a lack of passes his way and requesting a trade away from the team. He returned to practice this [more]

  • As a former GOP lawmaker, let me tell you: Democrats are not the extremists on abortion

    Any Republican who wants to address the unintended consequences with anti-abortion legislation is guaranteed a primary challenge. Ask me how I know.

  • Expert insights to save time and money on Thanksgiving, Christmas travel

    Whether consumers are booking flights and hotels or need insight to save time and alleviate stress at the airport, travel experts shared their top tips and data with "Good Morning America" to help guide them toward the path of least resistance. While some may not want to hear it, Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights and author of "Take More Vacations," told "GMA" that "the best time to have booked holiday flights was in June." Keyes said the second-best time to book if you missed the off-season deals is right now, because flights are almost certainly going to get more expensive the longer people wait.

  • Don’t Qualify For SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

    The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT...

  • Daily Briefing: What can Ohio do for the GOP?

    One week until the midterms and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • KFC is about to disappear in Russia as its new owners rebrand all 1,000 stores as 'Rostic's', report says

    Yum! Brands is selling about 1,000 stores in Russia to local business figures, ending its presence in the country, with the KFC name disappearing too.

  • New poll shows Murray leading Smiley by just 1 point in US Senate race

    Voting is already well underway in Washington and polls continue to show a tightening race between Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

  • Is DeSantis likeable enough to be elected president?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack expected to appear in court for arraignment

    The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer last week is expected to be arraigned in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. David DePape, 42, from Richmond, California, is facing a slew of state charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary and assault with deadly weapon, as well as federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. State prosecutors are expected to ask for DePape to be held without bail on Tuesday.

  • Mike McCarthy has officially put Sean Payton-to-Dallas Cowboys speculation in the trash

    The Cowboys crush the Bears as Mike McCarthy is 6-2 in the season where his job security was supposedly in question. [Opinion]

  • Like everything Trump touches, LIV Golf has become about him

    The America First movement finds a partner in the Saudi-funded tour.

  • SpaceX may send Starship on its first orbital flight in December

    Starship's first orbital test flight could finally take place next month, but SpaceX still has to complete more tests to make that happen.