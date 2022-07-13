Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK, JOSEF FEDERMAN and AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Salman of Saudi Arabia
    King of Saudi Arabia
  • Barack Obama
    Barack Obama
    44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

Biden begins the visit Wednesday with a three-day stop in Israel, where officials say Iran’s quickly evolving nuclear program is at the top of their agenda for talks with the U.S. president. Biden made reviving the Iran nuclear deal, brokered by Barack Obama in 2015 and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018, a key priority as he entered office.

But indirect talks for the U.S. to reenter the deal have stalled as Iran has made rapid gains in developing its nuclear program. That's left the Biden administration increasingly pessimistic about resurrecting the deal, which placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Shortly after his arrival in Israel on Wednesday, Biden is expected to get a briefing on the country’s new “Iron Beam” missile defense system and visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. In addition to meetings with Israeli and Palestinian officials, he’s slated to receive Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honor and visit with U.S. athletes taking part in the Maccabiah Games, which involve thousands of Jewish and Israeli athletes from around the globe.

Biden, in a Washington Post op-ed published Saturday, laced into Trump for quitting the nuclear deal that Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union also signed onto. But Biden also suggested that he's still holding onto at least a sliver of hope that the Iranians will come back into compliance.

“My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do,” he wrote.

Israeli officials, who briefed reporters ahead of Biden's departure from Washington on Tuesday, said the U.S. and Israel would issue a broad-ranging “Jerusalem Declaration” that will take a tough stance on Iran’s nuclear program.

The declaration commits both countries to use “all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat,” according to an Israeli official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the statement.

The official said the Israelis would stress to Biden their view that Iran has calculated "time is on their side” and is loath to give any concessions. The Biden administration's last round of indirect negotiations with Iran in Doha, Qatar, late last month ended without success.

The White House has also been frustrated with repeated Iran-sponsored attacks on U.S. troops based in Iraq, though the administration says the frequency of such attacks has dropped precipitously over the last two years. Tehran also sponsored the rebel Houthis in a bloody war with the Saudis in Yemen. A U.N.-brokered cease-fire has been in place for more than four months, a fragile peace in a war that began in 2015.

Separately, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said the administration believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Saudis, like the Israelis, have been frustrated that the White House has not abandoned efforts to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran. Biden heads to the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday to meet with King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely known by his initials MBS, and to attend a gathering of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where Iran's nuclear program is on the agenda.

Also looming over the Saudi visit is the president's strained relationship with the crown prince.

As a White House candidate, Biden said he would look to make the kingdom a “pariah” nation over its human rights abuses. The relationship was further strained when Biden last year approved the release of a U.S. intelligence report that determined that MBS likely approved the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The president arrives in Saudi Arabia, among the world's biggest oil producers, at a moment of skyrocketing gas and food prices around the globe — driven, in part, by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. White House officials and energy analysts say there are low expectations that the Saudis or fellow members of OPEC+ will deliver relief.

Another factor in seeking a détente in the Saudi relationship is growing concern in the administration that the Saudis could move closer to China and Russia amid strains with the United States.

Biden is slated to make a major statement on his administration's vision for the Middle East while in Jeddah, according to the White House. The gathering of the GCC will give him the chance to address a broad swath of Arab leaders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as well as the leaders of non-GCC nations — Egypt, Iraq and Jordan — that have been invited to join the meeting.

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former U.S. State Department official, said Biden is looking forward to visiting Saudi Arabia “like I would look forward to a root canal operation.”

“You’ve got a president who is terribly conflicted about this meeting," Miller said. "He can’t even acknowledge, in all of his public remarks, that he’s even going to meet with Mohammed bin Salman.”

But Israeli officials are cautiously optimistic that the Biden visit could be a breakthrough moment on a slow path toward normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Biden will be the first U.S. president to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, and the two nations' shared enmity for Iran has led to subtle cooperation.

Earlier this week, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu praised the crown prince's “contribution” to the Abraham Accords, declarations of diplomatic and economic normalization signed by Bahrain, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States while Netanyahu was prime minister.

Israel is expected to hold new elections in the fall after the fragile coalition government led by Naftali Bennett crumbled last month.

___

Federman and Madhani reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writer Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin set to visit Iran next week

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, the Kremlin said Tuesday, a day after the U.S. warned that Tehran could provide Moscow with drones for its action in Ukraine. During a trip to Tehran next Tuesday, Putin will attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Putin's visit to Iran will follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion.

  • Harris vows US will strengthen its Pacific islands relations

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging Wednesday the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved. Harris’ virtual address to the Pacific Islands Forum, meeting in the Fijian capital Suva, comes as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Harris also proposed requesting that the U.S. Congress triple funding for fisheries assistance to $60 million a year and appoint the first U.S. envoy to the forum.

  • US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion

    With thousands of sanctions already imposed on Russia to flatten its economy, the U.S. and its allies are working on new measures to starve the Russian war machine while also stopping the price of oil and gasoline from soaring to levels that could crush the global economy. The Kremlin's main pillar of financial revenue — oil — has kept the Russian economy afloat despite export bans, sanctions and the freezing of central bank assets. European allies of the U.S. plan to follow the Biden administration and take steps to stop their use of Russian oil by the end of this year, a move that some economists say could cause the supply of oil worldwide to drop and push prices as high as $200 a barrel.

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin to visit Iran amid reports it could supply drones to Russia

    US suspects Kremlin leader looking to Middle East for support

  • In Mideast trip, Biden to face calls for tougher action against Iran

    In Biden’s first presidential trip to the Middle East, Iran will likely dominate much of the agenda, with Israel and Gulf Arab partners focused on Tehran as a growing threat.

  • On protest anniversary, Cuba, US far apart on what happened

    A year ago, thousands of people filled Cuba's streets and public squares in the country's largest outpouring of protest in decades. The authorities portrayed it as a moment when Cuba avoided a “soft coup” fomented by the U.S. On July 11 and 12, 2021, protesters took to the streets to vent their frustrations over shortages, long lines and a lack of political options.

  • White House: Iran preparing to send Russia drones for battle in Ukraine

    ABC’s foreign correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge is in Kyiv, Ukraine, as the death toll from a weekend missile attack rises to 43.

  • Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist

    Several Chinese cities broke new records for high temperatures on Tuesday as scorching heat and contrasting relentless rains wreaked havoc, with local forecasters expecting the weather extremes to linger for days. Red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system, were dispersed throughout the country on Tuesday and cities took measures to protect citizens from the scorching heat, which broke records for the month of July in parts of eastern Jiangsu province and the neighbouring city of Shanghai. Temperatures in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu rose as high as 41.3 degrees Celsius (106.3 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, a new historic peak, the China Meteorological Administration said on Wednesday.

  • Europeans reject Israeli charges against Palestinian NGOs

    Nine European countries said Tuesday that they have seen “no substantial evidence” to support Israel's allegations that six Palestinian civil society groups are terrorist organizations and would not change their policies on supporting the groups. The rare joint statement was a major rebuke of Israel, which backlisted the groups as terrorist organizations last October but has provided little evidence to support its allegations. The rights groups denied the allegations and accused Israel of escalating a long-standing crackdown on Palestinian opposition to its decades-long military rule.

  • What To Expect At The Next January 6 Hearing: Witnesses, Schedule & Focus For The Possibly Primetime Telecast – Update

    UPDATED with details on next hearing: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will next convene on Thursday, July 21, according to NBC News, which cited multiple sources. The outlet reported the hearing will be held in primetime, which would make it only the second of the group’s eight […]

  • Pentagon: US kills IS group leader in Syria in drone strike

    The Pentagon said Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria in a drone strike. U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State group was seriously injured. The Pentagon said there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn't possible to immediately confirm that information.

  • Biden Presses for Israeli-Arab Security Ties to Come Out From the Shadows

    President Biden’s four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia could test the limits of how openly Arab countries are willing to embrace Israel.

  • Ukrainian rockets hit Russian-held area as Kyiv readies southern counter-attack

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Tuesday it had carried out a long-range rocket strike against Russian forces and military equipment in southern Ukraine, territory it says it is planning to retake in a counter-offensive using hundreds of thousands of troops. The strike hit an ammunition dump in the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region and killed 52 people, Ukraine's military said. It came after Washington supplied Ukraine with advanced HIMARS mobile artillery systems which Kyiv says its forces are using with growing efficiency.

  • State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

    Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing a near total ban on abortion, this time under a judge's order released Tuesday by a state court in the capital. Judge Donald Johnson's order halts enforcement temporarily while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation. State Attorney General Jeff Landry criticized the ruling in a series of posts on Twitter.

  • It’s time for the Democrats to usher Biden off the stage | Opinion

    New concerns about Joe Biden’s age and mental and physical health are raising the question: What is the president’s real exit strategy?

  • NFLPA Court Setback Aids Agents Suing Over Suspension, Treatment

    In a ruling that opens the door for agents to bring legal claims against players’ associations, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Monday partially held for an NFL agent who had lost his NFLPA license after being charged with conspiring to swindle pro athlete clients out of millions of dollars. Vincent […]

  • Donald Trump Wants to Bully and Silence Elon Musk

    The war between the two prolific tweeters over the Republican nomination for the presidential election of 2024 is becoming more intense. For a long time, Trump and Musk had managed to avoid each other, but the more the Tesla CEO's influence grew and the more willing he became to get involved in politics, the more it became likely that a confrontation with Trump would happen. It was the tech tycoon's revelation that his favorite candidate for the 2024 presidential election is Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that sparked the fire.

  • John Bolton Admits Planning Coups: 'Not Here But, You Know, Other Places'

    "As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat – not here but, you know, other places – it takes a lot of work," the former national security adviser said.

  • Ukrainian rocket strike targets Russian ammunition depot in occupied territory

    A huge blast caught on social media was the result of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition depot in occupied territory, Ukrainian officials said.

  • Ann Shulgin, pioneer of psychedelics in therapy, dies at 91

    Ann Shulgin, who together with her late husband Alexander Shulgin pioneered the use of psychedelic drugs in psychotherapy and co-wrote two seminal books on the subject, has died at the age of 91. Shulgin had been in ill health because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter, Wendy Tucker, said. Shulgin had a deep understanding of Jungian psychoanalysis and collaborated with her husband, who in the 1970s rediscovered the MDMA compound, better known as ecstasy, and introduced it as a possible mental health treatment.