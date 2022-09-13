Biden heads to Wilmington to vote in Delaware primary

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is making an impromptu trip to his home state of Delaware to vote in the state’s primary on Wednesday.

He told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he was going to Wilmington to vote.

There is only one statewide race in Tuesday’s election, which is for state auditor.

Incumbent auditor Kathy McGuiness is going up against lawyer and accountant Lydia York in the Democratic primary.

McGuiness is the first statewide elected official to be charged with crimes and found guilty. But she has denied any wrongdoing and has told voters she’s the victim of an unfair, political prosecution.

The Delaware Democratic Party has backed York in the race.

Contributing: Meredith Newman, Delaware News Journal

