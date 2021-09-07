Biden Heckled over Afghanistan during New Jersey Hurricane Visit

President Biden was heckled over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan during a visit to Manville, N.J., on Tuesday to survey damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“My best friend died in 2011 in Afghanistan for what?” a heckler shouts in a video posted on Twitter by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown. Biden was touring damage in the village of Manville, which experienced flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, at the time.

"It's sad that America has come to this." BIDEN takes a barrage of heckles from people behind a fence waving a Trump flag as he tours flood damage in the Lost Valley neighborhood of Manville, N.J. pic.twitter.com/dEN8oyu4bM — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) September 7, 2021

The heckler, who was not identifiable in the footage, continued to shout that Biden left Americans behind in the country. A White House pool report said the heckler appeared to be standing in his yard with his family.

“He will leave you behind, you guys, protecting him,” the heckler yelled. A woman joined in, shouting “Leave no Americans behind!” The initial heckler then named what he said was his best friend, buried in Arlington Cemetery after being killed in Afghanistan.

“For what, he lost his life for what?” the heckler shouted.

Groups of supporters of former President Trump stood on the sides of roads as Biden’s motorcade passed through the state.

Over 40 people died in the storms that pounded the northeast last week with torrential rains and tornadoes, including 13 people in New York City.

The president warned of the dangers of climate change during remarks to reporters in Manville.

Biden speaks after surveying NJ storm damage: "Climate change is here and we're living through it now. We don't have any more time…We're now living in real time what the country is going to look like. We can't turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse." pic.twitter.com/KxDv6sXnt4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2021

“Every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather,” Biden said. “We’re now living in real time what the country is going to look like. And if we don’t do something—we can’t turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse.”

More from National Review