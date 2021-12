NBCU

In her new TV special, "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around," the singer belts out Christmas classics and original songs from her new holiday album. The show is full of special guests, including Ariana Grande. "The Voice" coaches sang "Santa Can't You Hear Me," and it was the very first time they'd ever performed it together! "It was hilarious, it was literally no rehearsal, just showed up," Kelly told Access Hollywood. Kelly's special airs Dec. 1 at 10/9c on NBC.