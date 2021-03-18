Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus shots on Friday

  • President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden arrives to speak about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris leave after Biden spoke about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 6

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, officials announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico.

The Biden administration announced the outlines of a plan to “loan” vaccines to Canada and Mexico even as the president announced that the U.S. is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”

“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal," Biden said.

Ahead of Biden's remarks, the White House announced the U.S. is making plans to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was in the process of finalizing efforts to distribute 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.

“Our first priority remains vaccinating the U.S. population,” Psaki said. But she added that “ensuring our neighbors can contain the virus is a mission critical step, is mission critical to ending the pandemic.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S., should they receive emergency use authorization, and that has sparked an international outcry that lifesaving vaccine is being withheld when it could be used elsewhere.

The Biden administration and leaders of other wealthy nations have faced calls from France and some global health advocacy groups to donate a small percentage of vaccine produced in the U.S. and other industrialized nations to poor countries. Biden has also fielded direct requests from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to buy vaccines made in the United States.

Global public health advocates say wealthy nations like the U.S. need to do far more to help stem the spread of the global pandemic. The World Health Organization on Thursday issued a report that fewer than 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Africa thus far. That's the equivalent of what the U.S. administers in a matter of days.

From his first days in office, Biden has set clear — and achievable — metrics for U.S. success, whether it be vaccinations or school reopenings, as part of an apparent strategy of underpromising, then overdelivering. Aides believe that exceeding his goals breeds trust in government after the Trump administration's sometimes-fanciful rhetoric on the virus.

The 100 million dose goal was first announced on Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine for COVID-19, let alone the three that have now received emergency authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.

By the time Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the U.S. had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million doses per day, bringing complaints at the time that Biden's goal was not ambitious enough. He quickly revised it upward to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

Now the U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day — and the pace of vaccination is likely to dramatically rise later this month in conjunction with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration, but those reports lag the actual date of administration. Vaccination trend lines pointed to Biden breaking the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC over the weekend.

The president has moved to speed up deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as to expand the number of places to get shots and people who can administer them, with a focus on increasing the nation's capacity to inject doses as supply constraints lift.

The risk in setting too rosy expectations is that an administration might become defined by its failure to meet them, such as in May 2020, when President Donald Trump said the nation had “prevailed” over the virus.

At the time, the country had seen about 80,000 deaths from the virus. This week, the U.S. death toll topped 538,000. Trump’s lax approach and lack of credibility also contributed to poor adherence to public safety rules among the American public.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Nears Goal of 100 Million Vaccine Shots Administered Since Taking Office

    • President Joe Biden will give an update this afternoon on the U.S. vaccine rollout and his promise to deliver 100 million shots within his first 100 days in office. “We’re just days away from 100 million shots …in the arms of millions of Americans,” Biden said earlier in the week, referring to the number of shots administered since he took office on Jan. 20. “And 100 million checks in people’s pockets,” he added, referring to the $1,400 stimulus checks included in his $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package.

  • Hong Kong’s Business Risks Have Become Too Big to Ignore

    Governments and businesses worldwide are grappling with cognitive dissonance as they struggle to understand Hong Kong in the new era. In recent weeks China has initiated wholesale jailing of opposition leaders and enacted a systematic disempowering of Hong Kong’s elected assemblies. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s financial markets once again rivaled New York for total funds raised in initial public offerings, even after Chinese regulators suspended the mammoth planned listing of Ant Financial.

  • Biden on track to pass 100M vaccinations, with time to spare

    The administration will hit its goal well before 100 days, marking an early victory for Biden's pandemic response.

  • Biden says U.S. will reach 100 million vaccination shots Friday

    The president had set a goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

  • Atlanta mayor: Asian spa shootings ‘a crime against us all’

    President Joe Biden is expected to address the tragedy publicly on Wednesday.

  • The Latest: US to send COVID-19 shots to Mexico, Canada

    The U.S. is finalizing plans to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been authorized by the World Health Organization. The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, thanked Biden for his willingness to share the vaccines.

  • Van Noy returning to Patriots after 1 year with Dolphins

    Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots after one year with the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy confirmed reports that he was returning to Foxborough on a two-year, $13 million deal in a short video posted on Twitter. Van Noy joined the Patriots in 2016 after spending his first two NFL seasons in Detroit.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine safe, Europe regulator says; Biden to send shots to Mexico, Canada: Live COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Coronavirus variants from California now ‘of concern,’ CDC says. What does that mean?

    There are now five coronavirus variants of concern spreading in the U.S.

  • Can the monarchy survive Harry and Meghan? Here's how the queen's royal crisis could end

    Will uproar over Harry and Meghan's chat with Oprah Winfrey cause more Brits to reconsider whether they want a hereditary monarch to be head of state?

  • Hayley Hubbard Had Her Breast Implants Removed Because the 'Anxiety' Was 'Not Worth It'

    The wife of Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard said that she was concerned about breast implant illness and "wanted to look more natural"

  • Cardi B and Candace Owens sparred on Twitter after the 'WAP' Grammys performance, and both women threatened lawsuits

    Cardi B and Owens have started yet another public Twitter feud following Owen's comments about "WAP" on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show.

  • Trump doing multiple interviews to promote his presidency in wave of post-White House books

    ‘Donald doesn’t believe in the concept of ‘no comment,’’ says former official

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

  • AT&T says its customers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max for free, citing California's net neutrality law

    The California net neutrality law bans "zero-rating" or "sponsored data" plans that allow ISPs to exempt some services from a user's data cap.

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to 'glorify lynching' and criticize China

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) kicked off a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the recent spike in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans with some comments that drew fierce blowback. Roy began by acknowledging the Tuesday shooting in Atlanta that killed six Asian women as tragedy, but then pivoted to criticize the hearing and declare he believes in justice in unrelated situations as well. "There's an old saying in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" he said. "You know, we take justice very seriously." "There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021 California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) said Roy's comments "glorified lynching." Chip Roy glorified lynching at a hearing on violence against Asians. The largest mass lynching in US history was against Chinese immigrants. I served on active duty in the US military to defend @chiproytx’s right to say stupid, racist stuff. I just wish he would stop saying it. https://t.co/9pHb3ERgaN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021 Roy later defended his comments, telling Mediaite: "Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. ... I meant it. We need more justice and less thought police. We need to stop evil doers – such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors… not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies." His defense echoed other remarks that angered lawmakers during the hearing. Though the focus was on racist violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, Roy ranted against the Chinese government. "I think the Chinese Communist Party running the country of China, I think they are the bad guys," he said. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) argued that using the hearing for irrelevant criticism of China's government was another example of rhetoric that could encourage anti-Asian sentiment in general in the U.S. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions," says Rep. Grace Meng in forceful response to Rep. Chip Roy's opening remarks on "policing of rhetoric" in hearing. "We will not let you take our voice away from us." https://t.co/oaHKPQWuSd pic.twitter.com/ggr3IbcZ6z — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsFauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'Biden face-plants on evangelical outreach

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Fauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) just once again clashed during a COVID-19 hearing. This time, as Fauci testified before lawmakers on Thursday, Paul claimed it's "just theater" for those who have had COVID-19 or received their vaccine to still wear a mask, an assertion that drew pushback from the nation's top infectious disease expert. "Here we go again with the theater," Fauci said. "Let's get down to the facts." Fauci pointed to the spread of COVID-19 variants, which he called a "good reason for a mask," and he told Paul that he's "not hearing what I'm saying about variants" as the senator continued to argue there's no evidence people should need to wear masks after recovering from COVID-19 or getting a vaccine. CDC guidance states that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should still wear a mask in public. "You've been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show," Paul told Fauci. An exasperated Fauci rejected that claim, telling Paul, "Let me just state for the record masks are not theater" and adding that "I totally disagree" with what he said. This was the latest clash between the two during a congressional hearing. In September, Fauci blasted Paul for "not listening" to what health officials had been saying, adding that the senator "misconstrued" what he had said and has "done that repetitively in the past." Sen. @RandPaul: "If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater? You have the vaccine and you're wearing two masks, isn't that theater? Dr. Anthony Fauci: "Here we go again with the theater. Let's get down to the facts." Full video here: https://t.co/61RnSUvayG pic.twitter.com/xDWnCuFjjO — CSPAN (@cspan) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels different

  • Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

    A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook. Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. ﻿Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.