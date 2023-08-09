Biden highlights clean energy 'boom' at New Mexico wind tower plant

ALBUQUERQUE (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will take his economic pitch to New Mexico on Wednesday with remarks at the groundbreaking of an Arcosa wind tower manufacturing facility at which the White House said he will highlight a U.S. clean energy and manufacturing boom.

Biden, a Democrat who is running for re-election, will tout his "Bidenomics" economic policies at the revamped, previously-shuttered facility, which a White House official said would be creating 250 new jobs in the state.

"The groundbreaking will mark the transformation of this shuttered facility into a clean energy manufacturing factory, showing the opportunity and promise that Bidenomics is bringing to communities across the country while helping to meet our climate goals," the White House official said.

The White House and the Biden campaign are eager to win over skeptical Americans about the effectiveness of his policies to boost the economy and fight global warming.

