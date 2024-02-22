Biden hires 5 more NH campaign staffers

Feb. 22—MANCHESTER — The Biden-Harris reelection campaign has hired another five staffers for New Hampshire as it seeks to win the state's four electoral votes over likely Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Senior Advisor Liz Purdy said the early staffing emphasizes the importance President Joe Biden has placed on the state after his record-setting write-in victory in the first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23.

"Granite Staters know the stakes of this election and the urgent threat Donald Trump poses to our economy and our fundamental freedoms," Purdy said in a statement.

"We're building a robust team of battle-tested individuals ready to mobilize Granite Staters and make it clear President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are the leaders we need to protect reproductive freedom, support New Hampshire families and defend our democracy."

Biden did not file to run as a candidate here after having helped convince the Democratic National Committee to set a 2024 calendar that sought to install South Carolina as having the first primary.

Republican State Chairman Chris Ager said no amount of staffing additions will get Biden a second term.

"Five more people reminding us how frail and weak Joe Biden is won't help. Biden does better hiding in the basement," Ager said in a statement.

The new staffers will join State Director Aaron Jacobs and Purdy, both with a lot of experience having run statewide campaigns in the state.

The new hires include:

—Deputy NH State Director Anna Breedlove.

Breedlove most recently served as communications director for the Kentucky Democratic Party working on the reelection of Gov. Andy Beshear.

She served as deputy communications director for Val Demings' U.S. Senate campaign, was a partner at a Democratic digital firm based in Florida and worked on other races across the country.

—N.H. Political and Coalitions Director Emma Greenberg.

Greenberg most recently worked on health care, immigration rights and abortion rights among other issues in the Manchester state office of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

She first worked as an intern with the New Hampshire Democratic Party and later on the state party's coordinated campaign as the organizer for Cheshire and Sullivan County. Greenberg also was on Hassan's reelection campaign staff.

—N.H. Communications Director Marisa Nahem.

Nahem had worked for former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and served in a communications role for Craig's campaign for governor before joining the Biden-Harris team.

Her past Democratic Party efforts included work on the 2020 Democratic National Convention Committee; Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign; gubernatorial campaigns in Ohio and Pennsylvania; Theresa Greenfield's U.S. Senate race in Iowa, and a congressional campaign in Ohio.

—N.H. Data and Analytics Director Taylor Blossom.

He was data director for the New Hampshire Democratic Party and worked on special and municipal elections during 2023.

Blossom previously worked on Hassan's reelection campaign and interned on ex-Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's presidential and Senate campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

—N.H. Chief Operations Officer Brittan Ostby.

Ostby worked most recently as campaign manager for Nick Autiello during the special election for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District.

He served as the deputy operations director for the North Carolina Democratic Party and on other gubernatorial, senatorial and presidential campaigns in Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

