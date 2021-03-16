Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

  • President Joe Biden walks to speak with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 / 2

Biden

President Joe Biden walks to speak with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to hold first news conference on March 25: White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25, after drawing some criticism for not putting himself before reporters sooner for an extended question-and-answer session. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced the date in Darby, Pennsylvania as Biden promoted his $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus plan in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Biden has had a number of brief encounters with reporters since taking office on Jan. 20, but usually only takes one or two questions before walking away.

  • Biden to hold first news conference on March 25, White House says

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25, the White House announced Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the event would be held in the afternoon.

  • Former top economic aide Sperling to oversee COVID-19 stimulus plan: White House

    Former top U.S. economic adviser Gene Sperling will oversee the Biden administration's implementation of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan, the White House said on Monday as President Joe Biden readies to promote the recovery effort. Sperling, who advised Biden's presidential campaign and served under former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, will work with officials across the administration, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.

  • Joe Biden To Hold Press Conference On March 25

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference on the afternoon of March 25. Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement, after telling journalists last week that Biden would have such an event by the end of the month. There has been increasing attention to the fact that Biden has not yet had […]

  • Biden won't even take questions in a casual setting: Fleischer

    Former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer questions why the White House is 'hiding' President Biden from the press and weighs in on The Washington Post admitting it misquoted Trump on Georgia ballots following the election.

  • Biden, in Pennsylvania to promote stimulus package, calls aid 'a big deal'

    President Joe Biden promoted his $1.9 trillion stimulus package in Pennsylvania on Tuesday as part of an all-out push by his team to sell a plan aimed at boosting the U.S. economy out of its pandemic doldrums. "It's a big deal," Biden told the owners of a small hardwood flooring installation business in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. The stop was Biden's first on a promotional campaign the White House is calling the "Help is Here" tour that also includes Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and others.

  • Repairs underway to save historic warship taking on water

    Keeping the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park from going under during the pandemic has been hard enough without also having to worry about keeping one of its star attractions afloat. After losing 87% of its revenue because of COVID-19 closures and cancellations during the past year, the park recently discovered the destroyer USS The Sullivans taking on water and listing at its dock in Buffalo's inner harbor. The 78-year-old decommissioned vessel is named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who were killed in action when the USS Juneau was sunk by the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II.

  • Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead Small Business Administration

    The Senate voted 81-17 on Tuesday to confirm Isabel Guzman, currently the director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, to lead the Small Business Administration.Why it matters: The SBA will play a central role in helping small businesses recover from the economic crisis inflicted by the coronavirus, which has caused thousands of them to permanently close their doors.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The SBA has approved hundreds of thousands of Paycheck Protection Program loans worth billions within the last year to businesses suffering during the pandemic. The agency has also lent more disaster loans during the crisis than at any other point in its history, per the New York Times.Guzman's appointment is widely seen as a win for Latino lawmakers and activists lobbying for more representation in Biden's administration.The big picture: Bipartisan groups of lawmakers in the House and Senate are pushing to extend the PPP beyond March 31, the current deadline for businesses to get loans until the program ends.Guzman served as deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to the SBA under former President Obama and has since overseen California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.What they're saying: At Guzman's confirmation hearing, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) cited bipartisan concern at the SBA for failing to make data available to Congress and the watchdog General Accountability Office as they drafted Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan."We need that demographic information on how the program is working so we can adjust it to reach the targeted communities that have been traditionally underserved," Cardin said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rumor: Miami called Toronto, kicked tires on Kyle Lowry trade

    It's a longshot the deal gets done, but the sides have reportedly talked.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of House members are vaccinated.

  • 8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

    Eight people in a Dodge pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with another pickup truck following a police chase near the Texas border city of Del Rio, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 277 as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers chased a red Dodge pickup truck, the agency said in a statement. The driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup, according to the agency's statement.

  • Suspect Shoots Into Queens Apartment From Outside Building

    Police in New York issued CCTV footage showing a suspect shooting into an apartment in Queens in the early hours of March 14.The suspect fired twice, according to police. No injuries were reports, though three people were inside a third-floor apartment that was hit, according to reports.This footage shows the suspect pointing and firing his weapon. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • House Cautiously Tackles Biden’s Immigration Plans Amid Criticism

    Democrats are putting forward two bills to see what progress, if any, they can make on immigration under President Joe Biden.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock markets steady ahead of Fed meeting

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index ended lower on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities was close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central bank meetings this week, where regulators will indicate whether they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech stocks that are high-growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile.

  • Republicans struggle to drown out Biden's 'Help is Here' pandemic relief tour

    Thomas McGarrigle, Republican Party chairman in Pennsylvania's Delaware County, is certain that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is bloated with Democratic goodies and benefits Americans who have not missed a paycheck during the pandemic. But McGarrigle had no grand plans to criticize Biden when the Democratic president on Tuesday makes the county his first stop on a "Help is Here" tour to tout the economic stimulus plan, passed by Congress despite unified Republican opposition.

  • Apple takes a jab at rival streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, says it has received more award recognitions faster than any competitor

    Apple, which just got its first Oscar nomination, said it has received 81 awards wins and 329 nominations across film and television since 2019.

  • Micron to put Utah chip factory up for sale as it shifts strategy

    Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday said it will put a chip factory in Lehi, Utah up for sale as it quits making a type of memory chip it jointly developed with Intel Corp nearly a decade ago. Lehi is Idaho-based Micron's only factory making what it calls 3D Xpoint memory, a form of memory chip that aimed to find a price-to-performance sweet spot between the two dominant forms of memory chip: DRAM, which is fast but pricey, and NAND, which is slower but cheaper. The factory will be sold in a transaction expected to close by the end of this year, company officials told Reuters.

  • ‘$1.9 trillion seems fake, but $7,000 seems life-changing’: 3 Americans tell MarketWatch how they’ll spend their stimulus checks

    Some 85% of household will be getting the $1,400 per person stimulus checks after President Biden signed the bill Thursday.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now, As It Races Higher? Automaker Extending Strong 2021 Gains

    With earnings turning around in 2021 and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a big run? Here’s what you should know.

  • Nigerian inflation hits four-year high

    Inflation in Nigeria has hit a four-year high, according to government statistics, as food prices have jumped more than 20%.It's heaping financial pressure on a population already struggling with a shrinking labor market and a stagnant economy.Inflation, which has been in the double digits since 2016, was 17.33% in February driven by the global health crisis, which has contributed to a drop in the price of Nigeria's main export. That's oil.The figure is the highest it has been since February 2017. Back then the economy was in turmoilToday it is teetering on the brink of recession, having expanded only roughly a tenth of a percent in December. Food prices also rose 21.79% in February the National Bureau of Statistics said, with staples including bread, cereals, potatoes, fruit, and oil driving the increase on the food price index.President Muhammadu Buhari has made investment in rail and road infrastructure a focus of his administration's drive to kickstart growth.Falls in public revenue, however, linked to lower oil prices, have checked that ambition.The figures are set against a rise of kidnappings in Nigeria's increasingly lawless north, as well.Some experts fear that insecurity combined with Nigeria's grim economic realities could trigger significant social unrest.