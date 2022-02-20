Biden to hold a meeting with the National Security Council as White House warns Russia could attack Ukraine 'at any time'

President Joe Biden at his first press conference of 2022.
President Joe Biden.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Biden said on Friday he was "convinced" Russia was likely to invade Ukraine in the coming days.

  • On Saturday, the White House reaffirmed that an attack could happen at any time.

  • Biden is convening the National Security Council to meet on Sunday.

President Joe Biden is holding a meeting on Sunday with the National Security Council to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House said Saturday.

"President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time."

The statement also said Biden has been briefed on meetings attended by Vice President Kamala Harris with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and leaders of other European countries.

Biden had said on Friday he was "convinced" that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was likely to happen in the coming days.

"We're calling out Russia's plans loudly, repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we're doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving," Biden said.

