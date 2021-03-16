Biden to hold first news conference on March 25: White House

U.S. President Biden promotes American Rescue Plan during visit to small business in Chester, Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Holland
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Holland

DARBY, Pa. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25, after drawing some criticism for not putting himself before reporters sooner for an extended question-and-answer session.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced the date in Darby, Pennsylvania as Biden promoted his $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus plan in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Biden has had a number of brief encounters with reporters since taking office on Jan. 20, but usually only takes one or two questions before walking away.

The White House has cited Biden's preoccupation with tackling the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason why he has held back from a formal news conference.

Republicans and some media critics have called on Biden to appear at an actual news conference as part of the president's traditional role of being held accountable to the public.

They have pointed out that the nearly two-month span since Jan. 20 is the longest period a recent new president has gone without holding a formal news conference.

Biden, with a job approval rating in the 50s, has had little incentive to appear at length before reporters. His predecessor, Donald Trump, held many more encounters with reporters than Biden but they often did him more harm than good politically.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

  • Biden to hold first news conference on March 25, White House says

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25, the White House announced Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the event would be held in the afternoon.

  • Biden, in Pennsylvania to promote stimulus package, calls aid 'a big deal'

    President Joe Biden promoted his $1.9 trillion stimulus package in Pennsylvania on Tuesday as part of an all-out push by his team to sell a plan aimed at boosting the U.S. economy out of its pandemic doldrums. "It's a big deal," Biden told the owners of a small hardwood flooring installation business in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. The stop was Biden's first on a promotional campaign the White House is calling the "Help is Here" tour that also includes Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and others.

  • How arenas work to keep fans safe attending indoor sports

    Allen Hershkowitz won't use the word ''safe'' because there is no certainty in life sciences. Arena by arena, venue by venue, fans are returning to watch live sports indoors amid encouraging signs in the pandemic. Plenty of safety rules are in place for the NCAA Tournament that opens in Indiana this week with limited attendance in the stands, just like the NBA and NHL.

  • Joe Biden To Hold Press Conference On March 25

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference on the afternoon of March 25. Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement, after telling journalists last week that Biden would have such an event by the end of the month. There has been increasing attention to the fact that Biden has not yet had […]

  • Biden to Finally Hold First Solo Press Conference Next Week

    President Joe Biden will hold his first solo news conference on March 25 after receiving criticism for having gone roughly two months in office without doing so, the White House announced Tuesday. Biden’s first press conference will take place 64 days into his presidency, meaning he will have gone longer than his 15 most recent predecessors without taking questions from the press in an official public forum, according to the New York Post. Former President Donald Trump held his first solo press conference 27 days after taking office, while President Barack Obama held one 20 days into his presidency. While Biden has briefly taken questions before boarding the presidential aircraft and after making public statements about the coronavirus and other issues, he has not held an extended press conference since taking office in January.

  • ‘We need answers.’ Family of Atatiana Jefferson demands trial date for former officer

    A couple dozen people gathered at the District Attorney’s Office in downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday morning to call for an immediate trial date for Aaron Dean, the officer who shot and killed Jefferson in October 2019.

  • Biden to hold first press conference as president on March 25

    The president's first press conference will be on a Thursday afternoon.

  • Joe Biden's Legislative Agenda Is About To Grind To A Halt

    The Senate filibuster is set to close off a lot of options for Democrats.

  • House Cautiously Tackles Biden’s Immigration Plans Amid Criticism

    Democrats are putting forward two bills to see what progress, if any, they can make on immigration under President Joe Biden.

  • Mexico's ex-oil boss quits; Fuel oil burn to increase

    The former leader of Mexico’s oil workers’ union will finally be resigning from his symbolic post as a worker at the state-owned oil company Pemex, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Tuesday. The resignation marks an end to the decades-long career of Carlos Romero Deschamps, once considered one of the most powerful and corrupt figures in Mexico. In October 2019, Romero Deschamps resigned as leader of the union, a post he held since 1993.

  • Dow Jones Snaps 7-Session Win Streak, But Intel Gives Buy Signal; Former Leaders Tesla, Zoom Video, Peloton Hit Hard

    The Nasdaq composite faded off highs Tuesday after rising 1.2% intraday, and the Dow Jones snapped a seven-session win streak.

  • 2021 Oscar nominations snubs and surprises: Asian actors make history, Black directors miss out

    #OscarsNoLongerSoWhite in a year that sees most diverse acting field ever. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers won't get Academy Award shout-out as Jodie Foster fails to get a nod.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister warns Biden to stay away

    "If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step," Kim Yo Jong warned.

  • Nigerian inflation hits four-year high

    Inflation in Nigeria has hit a four-year high, according to government statistics, as food prices have jumped more than 20%.It's heaping financial pressure on a population already struggling with a shrinking labor market and a stagnant economy.Inflation, which has been in the double digits since 2016, was 17.33% in February driven by the global health crisis, which has contributed to a drop in the price of Nigeria's main export. That's oil.The figure is the highest it has been since February 2017. Back then the economy was in turmoilToday it is teetering on the brink of recession, having expanded only roughly a tenth of a percent in December. Food prices also rose 21.79% in February the National Bureau of Statistics said, with staples including bread, cereals, potatoes, fruit, and oil driving the increase on the food price index.President Muhammadu Buhari has made investment in rail and road infrastructure a focus of his administration's drive to kickstart growth.Falls in public revenue, however, linked to lower oil prices, have checked that ambition.The figures are set against a rise of kidnappings in Nigeria's increasingly lawless north, as well.Some experts fear that insecurity combined with Nigeria's grim economic realities could trigger significant social unrest.

  • Democrats loved Katie Porter when she bashed Trump. Now she is making them squirm

    Progressive star Rep. Katie Porter of Orange County rose to prominence on the House Financial Services Committee. She won't be on it this year.

  • Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', friend says

    Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped. At an engagement last Thursday, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but intended to do so, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • Boxing legend Marvin Hagler's death is being used by anti-vaxxers to push conspiracies about the COVID vaccine

    An Instagram post by Thomas Hearns said Marvin Hagler died fighting the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hagler's family has disputed the claim.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.