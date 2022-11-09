Biden to Hold Press Conference After Democrats Avoid GOP Wave
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will hold a press conference on Wednesday following a midterm election in which Democrats fared better than expected.
Biden will speak and take questions at 4 p.m. in Washington, the White House announced.
Democrats avoided a worst-case scenario in Tuesday night’s vote as a feared Republican wave failed to materialize and several high-profile candidates backed by former President Donald Trump lost.
Still, the GOP remains on track to win a House majority, allowing them to block Biden’s agenda and carry out investigations of his administration -- but likely with a very narrow majority.
The fate of the Senate, which is now split 50-50, is still up in the air.
